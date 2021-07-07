Though his name was already etched into the plaque that adorned his soon-to-be seat, Dan Boeke patiently waited Tuesday night among members of the public inside the Owatonna council chambers. After Mayor Tom Kuntz invited him forward, Boeke took the official oath of office — and his place with the rest of the City Council.
Boeke was selected last week by the council as councilor at-large, filling the vacancy left by Jeff Okerberg who died in May. Though the circumstances were both sad an unexpected, Boeke said he saw the vacant seat as an opportunity for him to give back to the only city he has ever loved.
“I think every citizen should feel the obligations to at least try to give back and serve their community, whether it is through the PTA or school board or planning commission or city council,” Boeke said. “It may not be for everyone, but I think it makes for a stronger community to have everyone involved on some level.”
Though Boeke may be new to the political scene, he is already a familiar face in town. A lifelong resident of Owatonna, Boeke returned to the city in 1977 after graduating from Bemidji State University with a degree in elementary education and a coaching certificate. Despite being on the cusp of acquiring his teaching license, Boeke's life took a different path.
“At that point in my life I determined that teaching wasn’t exactly what I was looking for,” Boeke said. “It just so happened that it was the same time Harland was looking to expand, so I started working there in the business sector.”
Thus began Boeke’s 40-year-career at Harland’s Tire and Auto, working for his father-in-law Harland Strohschein and eventually purchasing the business from him in 1992. Boeke and his wife, Laurie, sold the business in 2017.
Though soome dream of retiring early, Boeke simply wasn’t ready for it. Since he had never fulfilled his childhood ambition of teaching, he decided to reach out to the school district and see if there was a place that he could help out.
“I wanted to see if there was something they needed help with and if I could contribute anything to them,” Boeke said, adding that timing was once again in his favor as a specific program at the Owatonna High School was in need. “I was classified as an educational assistant and I worked one-on-one with students that were having academic issues, poor grades or maybe just some classroom issues where they struggled with attention of a classroom wasn’t a good learning experience for them.”
Boeke said he loved every second he spent helping the students, which made sense considering his years of coaching youth hockey. After COVID-19 essentially put an end to the program he was assisting with, Boeke once again found himself with spare time — time that will now be spent serving the all Owatonnans.
“Owatonna is a great place and a great community that is growing and we need to continue to grow in an orderly way,” Boeke said. “We need to continue to recruit businesses and then really get after the housing for the potential employees, whether that housing is apartments or homes.”
Boeke said during his time on council — which will last at least until Okerberg’s term expires at the end of 2022 — he would love to see the southeast side of Owatonna be developed and perhaps see even more developments underway in the northeast part of town. His “pipe dream,” however, is to open a community center in the city.
“I think a community center would be huge for Owatonna – with indoor pools, courts for handball, running tracks, weight rooms, theaters, classrooms – I think it would really be something for Owatonna,” Boeke said. Even though it is his ultimate dream for the city, Boeke said he knows that finding funding to both build it and continue to operate such a facility would be a climb.
Aside from aiding in growth, Boeke is looking forward to the work on City Council — specifically connecting with and representing the people.
“Being a downtown small business owner, I wasn’t afraid to call city people up and yap about this or that to express my opinion,” Boeke said. “Everyone I ever talked to was always very receptive and I hope to be the same. Even if by the end of a conversation we may not agree, my hope is that we can always walk away being friends.”
“I just hope to measure up to the residents and city of Owatonna’s expectations of me,” he continued, adding that it has already been an eye opening experience for him to sit in a councilor’s seat. “I promise to work hard and try to make that happen.”
During his first council meeting, Boeke’s first motion as a councilor was to approve the updated dangerous/potentially dangerous dog ordinance. He also seconded a motion to contact ISG to draw up potential design plans for an update to the city trail on Rose Street near The Blast.
At the end of the meeting, Councilor Kevin Raney took the opportunity to both welcome Boeke and thank those who applied to fill the vacant councilor seat.
"This is not an easy thing to do," Raney said, giving an additional nod to the 10 individuals that attended the interview with six councilors, the mayor, and city staff members. "They each did their homework and I just want to thank each and every one of you for stepping up."