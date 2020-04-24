The annual Ellendale Days event, typically held in the last weekend of June, has been canceled for 2020, according to the planning committee. The event was scheduled to take place June 25-28.
The announcement was made Thursday afternoon via a Facebook post by the city of Ellendale. Scott Groth with the event committee said that multiple factors played into making the final decision to cancel this year’s event, all in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re not a real big town anyway so it’s tough enough to spread people out, how are we supposed to keep them staying six feet apart?” Groth said. “It wasn’t a real pleasant decision and wasn’t anything anyone wanted to do.”
Groth said that a big factor in ultimately canceling the event was the amount of planning and preparation that different clubs and organizations would need to start doing this month. Specifically, he said that securing a band at this time could be difficult.
“The guy down at RJ’s Bar would need to hire a band already, but after April 15 he wouldn’t be able to get any money back if we had to cancel,” Groth said. “That was a big deciding factor, but really we just don’t need [COVID-19] getting any worse.”
In 2025, Groth said that the community will host its 125th celebration. He is hoping that taking a year off will give everyone a chance to “rest up” before preparing for the much larger scale event the committee is hoping to have that year.
“Hopefully we will have some bigger and better things to do,” Groth said, adding that they may be able to stash away some saved funds from the canceled 2020 event to put toward the 125th celebration. “We’re going to be ramping up that year to get some things that will really excite people.”
Groth said that there have been some discussions around town about possibly hosting a one-night street dance sometime in August or September in replacement of the canceled Ellendale Days, which serves as the town’s annual get-together.
“Normally it doesn’t seem like you see many people around town, so we all enjoy having this celebration,” Groth said. “Everybody seems to come out.”
The 2021 Ellendale Days event is scheduled to take place on June 24-27.