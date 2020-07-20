A man who confessed to his role in killing his daughter’s boyfriend and burying his remains has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.
Larry Paul McClure Sr., 55, of Pendleton, Kentucky, was charged with the murder of John Thomas McGuire, 38, of Owatonna, on Valentine’s Day 2019. McClure’s daughters, Amanda Michelle Naylor McClure, 31, of Chisago City, Minn., and Anna Marie Choudhary, 32, of Boone, North Carolina, also face first-degree murder charges in connection with McGuire’s death.
McGuire’s body was discovered Sept. 24, 2019, in a grave at a Skygusty, West Virginia, residence after a disclosure by McClure to West Virginia State Police officials. The residence was being rented by McClure at the time.
McDowell County Prosecuting Attorney Emily Miller said Larry McClure entered a guilty plea on July 8 before McDowell County Circuit Court Judge Ed Kornish. No deal was given as part of the plea.
Testifying during a preliminary hearing for Choudhary, a West Virginia state trooper said all three suspects were involved in McGuire’s murder.
“Mr. John McGuire was struck in the head with a bottle of wine, then tied up and then injected with two vials of methamphetamine,” the trooper said during the hearing. “After the injection, he was strangled.”
The trooper said McGuire’s body was originally buried in the backyard of the residence; however it was later moved to a side-yard location where it was discovered by police. Officials said that McClure, a registered sex offender, told police where to find McGuire’s body after being arrested on a failure to register offense.
In a letter to McDowell court officials dated Nov. 4, McClure confessed to the murder of McGuire and provided specifics of the crime. He wrote in detail of McGuire’s suffocation/strangulation death, and listed the roles he and his two daughters played. McClure painted his daughter Amanda McClure, who was McGuire’s girlfriend at the time, as ringleader of the murder, but added that he did not know her motive for the homicide.
“I cannot tell you why Amanda wanted John McGuire dead,” Larry McClure wrote, then alleged that Amanda was spending McGuire’s monthly Social Security checks.
McClure also stated in the letter that he was willing to plead guilty/no contest to the crime, saying that he did not want to waste taxpayers dollars on a trial and wanted to spare the pain a trail would bring to both his and McGuire’s families.
“All I can do is hope for mercy on this, but my sentence on this really does not matter because I am old and in bad health,” McClure wrote. “I will never live to see the parole board in [15] years anyway and this is OK … I will say I am sorry for my part in this crime to both my family and John McGuire’s family.”
McGuire was a father of six and was affectionately nicknamed “Bamma” by his friends and family. The mother of his three eldest children reported him missing in June 2019, saying that not hearing from McGuire on Mother’s Day and his son’s 16th birthday told them that something was seriously wrong. His oldest daughter described him as loving, generous and everybody’s friend.
Court documents revealed an incestuous relationship between Larry McClure and his daughter Amanda. According to the criminal complaint, he wrote that McClure and Amanda McClure, who are biological father and daughter, had a sexual relationship following the murder. Three and a half weeks after McGuire’s death, the two traveled across the state line to neighboring Tazewell County, Virginia, where they were married.
The marriage license reportedly shows the two were wed on March 11, 2019, by a United Methodist Church minister. The license shows Amanda McClure listed the name of another man as the groom and not her father.
The marriage of a father and daughter is illegal in Virginia, with the crime considered a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail.
Larry McClure has been incarcerated since his arrest. Amanda McClure and Choudhary are currently awaiting trial.
Miller said the judge has not yet made a decision as to whether the sisters will be tried together.