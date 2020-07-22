Standing 12 feet high, a bronze-colored crane extends his neck and opens his mouth to the sky as if ready to release his unmistakable bugle. Perched on the top of the 127-year-old fountain in Owatonna’s Central Park, the crane has been a part of one of the most iconic symbols throughout the city’s history.
Until the night someone destroyed him.
Sometime in the overnight hours of July 11 and 12, an unknown person or persons removed the basin of the fountain on which the cast aluminum crane sits. What happened next is a story yet to be told, but the following morning park crews discovered the crane mangled and broken.
“Whoever did it didn’t take anything, but it shattered the bird,” said Jesse Wilker, Owatonna parks maintenance manager, adding that damage was also sustained to part of the fountain's spray ring. “Luckily our mechanics were able to do a bunch of welding and get it back together. We have it at the shop and haven’t been able to put it back on the fountain, but you won’t be able to notice that is was ever damaged.”
Though it may be a sigh of relief that the talented maintenance crew was able to salvage the fountain topper, acts of vandalism have been more noticeable this year than in recent history. Starting with a fire beneath the bleachers at Dartts Park on March 9, which is currently under investigation with the State Fire Marshal, random acts of vandalism have occurred on private property, the fairgrounds and throughout the city park system.
“We’ve had vandalism every summer — I felt that last summer was a bad summer for it as well,” said Troy Klecker, the city's interim parks and recreation director. “I am not sure that this summer stands out more than others aside from that one weekend when we had the first protest in town — that was an unusual weekend.”
Over Memorial Day weekend, days after George Floyd was killed while being arrested by Minneapolis police that sparked international Black Lives Matter protests, Wilker said that 84 separate locations throughout the park system were vandalized — largely by graffiti.
“It started from the boat landing at Lake Kohlmier to the parking lot and all the way to the beach house, and then again in Morehouse Park, down the trails, all the way to Dartts,” Wilker said, adding that most all of the graffiti was something related to George Floyd or law enforcement. “We had four guys working on removing it by pressure washing for two days.”
Wilker said that since that weekend, vandals have struck city parks every few day, with damage ranging from broken picnic tables to additional graffiti. He said that Dartts Park seems to get the brunt of the damage, but that it can be found at a variety of locations.
“We try to get to it first thing that morning so that no one sees it, a lot of people probably aren’t even seeing all that has happened,” Wilker said. “We usually have it cleaned up by 8 a.m.”
The city’s weed/nuisance inspector — who operates through the Owatonna Fire Department — has also reported roughly 10 incidents of vandalism since April occurring throughout the city, excluding the park system.
Another night of concentrated vandalism occurred on July 3, this time targeting the Steele County Fairgrounds. On Independence Day, Fair Manager Scott Kozelka said that damage and graffiti was discovered to several barns as well as the Village of Yesteryear — which is owned and operated by the Steele County Historical Society.
“It’s just sad,” Kozelka said in reference to the spray paint that cluttered the side of the brand new Wayne and Betty Kubicek Family Cattle Haven barn. “It’s a brand new barn, not even a year old yet, and this is an expense that we didn’t have in our budget.”
For the time being, the grounds crew at the fairgrounds painted over the obscenities splashed on the side of the building just enough to hide it from the public, though a couple of the less visible or less vulgar pieces of graffiti can still be seen. Damage was also done to some of the window screens on two other barns.
“It is fixable, and being a brand new building we will be fixing it,” Kozelka said, adding that the fair staff and board will have to go over the budget to see how they can repair the new cattle barn. “We put a lot of work into what we do up here, so we want it to stay nice. The fair is not just for us, we want it to be top notch for everyone.”
Andi Arnold, a member of the Owatonna Park Board and coordinator of the Steele County Safe and Drug Free Coalition, echoed Kozelka’s disappointment that the actions of the few impact many, but double downed on those feelings with frustration and anger.
“I am mad and upset,” said Arnold, specifically narrowing in on the damage to the Central Park fountain. “Having been born and raised in Owatonna, I have a lot of love and pride for this community. The history behind that fountain cannot be replaced.”
Wearing both her hats as a board member and head of the SDFC, Arnold said that she is highly motivated to bring surveillance to the park system as a preventative piece to not only the vandalism, but any criminal activity.
“There has been an increase in park use — that we know. Whether it’s just because of COVID or because of criminal activity and mischief, I’m not sure,” Arnold said. “This is a great opportunity to help make a difference for environmental change, which is so important to the work that we do.”
Arnold said that a steering committee has been formed to partner with the city, the SDFC, and local law enforcement to prevent criminal activity in the park system, but also to bring together a collaborative effort across all sectors to make Owatonna a safe place where people want to live.
“By being destructive and doing these types of things, people are just creating obstacles rather than being part of the solution,” Arnold said. “If there are youth that are feeling frustrated or passionate about wanting to make a difference, they should be trying to channel that energy into constructive community change.”
Klecker said the city is currently looking into costs to install surveillance cameras to the parks, but added that vigilant and attentive residents can also help in curbing vandalism and saving taxpayer dollars.
“Our community parks are community assets, and those are paid for and taken care of with taxpayer dollars,” Klecker said. “The parks are everyone’s parks, so if you see anything suspicious and see any activity — say something.”