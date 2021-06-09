The Steele County Historical Society is forming a community advisory board to aid the society as it continues to grow and better serve the community.
The creation of this new group is intended to help bring the community closer to SCHS and form stronger relationships with residents from the various communities and sections of society in Steele County, SCHS Executive Director Kellen Hinrichsen said.
“When I was in Omaha we did something similar that was very informal yet very beneficial with how the group helped plan programming and came up with changes and ideas for our exhibits on how to make them more accessible,” he added.
Since starting his position leading SCHS, Hinrichsen has said the organization has a solid foundation.
“When you take a look at everything going on at the Historical Society, there is a lot that we do really well,” Hinrichsen said. “But I have a background in anthropology, so I love to talk to and learn from people to really understand their wants and needs, and I always think it’s beneficial to reach out to the community and get their input.”
With the diversity the county provides, Hinrichsen said it is important to him to hear from all the different representative voices in the area. This ranges from hitting on the different age demographics, socio-economic groups, and different racial and migrant communities within Steele County. Additionally, Hinrichsen said the board ideally will not be made up of only Owatonna residents.
“I really want to hear from the other communities in Steele County beyond Owatonna,” Hinrichsen added. “My hope is that people from Medford, Blooming Prairie, Ellendale and the other smaller rural areas will come and take a part of this as well.”
Hinrichsen said that forming this group would benefit not only SCHS, but its visitors and the wider community as well. By including business leaders, educators, civic leaders, local student and rural residents from around the county, Hinrichsen said the society will be able to improve its exhibits at the history center, enhance their programs and events, and have an overall better interaction with the public as a whole.
The advisory board will be made up of 10-15 community members, each of which will be provided with a free family membership during their time on the board. The group plans to meet quarterly in order to discuss SCHS, its plans for the future and how it can better serve the county’s residents. Hinrichsen said the board will remain open for those interested in joining through the end of July, with the first meeting tentatively planned for September.
“The main thing is that we want to hear your voices so we can make a better historical society to serve the community,” Hinrichsen said. “This is a way to have your voices be heard, to bring ideas to the table and to be a part of the process and the mission that we have here.”