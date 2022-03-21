State Rep. John Petersburg (R-Waseca) never misses a Straight River Days parade in Medford, despite having never represented the city in his district. Following redistricting, Petersburg has formally announced he will seek re-election to represent the new state House District 19B, which encompasses the small, northern Steele County town. (File photo/southernminn.com)
After a decade of serving the public as an elected official, former church administrator State Rep. John Petersburg, R-Waseca, has decided his work in St. Paul isn't over yet.
Last week, Petersburg formally announced he will seek re-election in the newly drawn state House District 19B. Petersburg currently represents District 24A. If re-elected, Petersburg would continue to represent the cities of Owatonna and Waseca, but he would add the city of Medford to his representation.
"I was pleased to see that much of our House district was kept in place after the redistricting process had been completed," Petersburg said. "It has been an honor to work for residents in Steele and Waseca counties, and I will be seeking their continued support in November."
Petersburg currently serves as the Republican lead on the Minnesota House Transportation Finance and Policy Committee, and notably was instrumental in securing long-awaited funding that constructed a four-lane Highway 14 from Owatonna to Dodge Center. During his tenure in the Minnesota House, Petersburg has also focused on tax relief, Second Amendment rights and pro-life initiatives.
"There's still a little bit more that I want to get accomplished and explore," Petersburg said. "There are changes coming into the future that I still would like to be involved in."
One of his main focuses currently is in securing additional funding for townships and smaller cities for transportation infrastructure. Petersburg says inflation is causing prices to continue to increase, and the townships need more support from the state to maintain and repair critical roadways.
"In so many of these townships, virtually all of their funding comes through property taxes," he said. "It gets hard to replace just culverts."
Petersburg said he is also focused on lowering the social security tax, helping businesses thrive in a struggling economy, securing funding for public safety and reducing government overreach.
So far, no one has publicly announced an intent to challenge Petersburg in the upcoming election.