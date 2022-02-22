Owatonna High School students will now have the opportunity to get hands-on, paid experience in some trades around the county with the introduction of a new program through Career Pathways, thanks to a grant received through the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry for the Youth Skill Training Program (YST). This program allows students to gain real-life work experience in an industry of interest to them, while also filling open positions for local employers for students ages 16 and older.
YST offers programs in industries such as advanced manufacturing, agriculture, automotive, healthcare and information technology. Through the partnerships, students will be introduced to high-growth, in-demand and living-wage careers. The program also provides safety training, technical skills and employment skills that will benefit students throughout their careers, while also addressing the ongoing shortage of skilled employees in many workforces.
Brian Coleman, career navigator for the Owatonna Public Schools Career Pathways program, has been working with several Owatonna businesses to introduce the program to promote and support the partnerships between schools, employers and community organizations.
“The program looks different for each employer and student,” Coleman said. “The possibilities are endless, and it’s a really exciting program for both local employers, organizations and the students who want to get their foot in the door in an industry they’re interested in.”
Student learners will be able to work part-time and obtain academic credit and employment training through the program. Each employer will comply with existing laws and regulations for safety and child labor laws throughout the student’s employment.
“The goal has always been to create meaningful opportunities for students to learn about different industries and educate them about the many different pathways to enter into a trade or other career,” Coleman said. “The best way for students to understand what a job is like is to do it.”
Workforce Coordinator Megan Horton said it has been great to see the planning and community come together to get students exposed to different opportunities right in their own neighborhoods, and the YST program will get the trades on their radar as a potential career path.
“Lots of students are excited to have the opportunity available to them to work,” Horton said. “Sometimes a job they’re interested in isn’t available, but there's still opportunities to get them involved in a job shadow or a tour, but if we can get them hired it’s nice to have many options.”
Some students have already started their work experience at Climate by Design International in the assembly lines, and Coleman has been speaking with other Steele County businesses to get them on board in participating with the program.
Coleman and Horton both agree the hope for students is they’ll enjoy the work they’re doing while still in school and continue on with their employment once they graduate.
“There's many more career paths and opportunities locally than some students realize,” Horton said. “So not only are we educating students of these opportunities, but also filling the gaps for employers who are in need.”
Rich Wessels, project manager for YST, will be presenting at SteeleCoWorks quarterly meeting in April, according to Horton.
“Rich knows the ins and outs of the program, and will be able to talk to many employers in the area about how to get involved in the program and what steps are required to sign up,” Horton said. “I would encourage many businesses in Owatonna to plan on attending to learn how they can get involved.”