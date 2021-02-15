Blooming Prairie businesses have a new energetic advocate.
Emily Glaser, a resident and small business owner, recently accepted the role of executive director of the Blooming Prairie Area Chamber of Commerce.
Glaser will organize and champion for community growth by supporting financial investments in the local business community, promoting commerce and helping build a sense of pride in the area. While she is new to the Chamber, she says she is looking forward to working with experienced Chamber members to collaborate to improve the local business community, especially in the aftermath of the pandemic.
“I look forward to getting to know all the business in town - large, small, industrial, manufacturing, retail, restaurants, daycares, education and everything in between. Each business brings their own unique character to this town and should be highlighted for their uniqueness,” she wrote in a post on the Blooming Prairie Area Chamber's Facebook page.
Glaser and her husband Ryan have lived in Blooming Prairie for about three years. They have a nine-month-old daughter, Kymberly.
“We really like the small community,” Glaser said. “My husband and I both graduated with 500-plus and we didn't want to for our children.”
With family in Owatonna, Rochester and Minnetonka, the Glasers decided to settle into the small city of Blooming Prairie. They believed it would provide a great place to raise a family. Blooming Prairie schools are the “perfect size” while providing quality education for their family, Glaser said.
With about one week of experience as the Chamber executive director under her belt, and some training from longtime former executive director Becky Noble, Glaser is now off on her own ... well kind of.
“There are a lot of people willing to help with the transition. I don't think I’m going to be doing it alone,” Glaser said, adding that she is looking forward to getting to know the local business owners better.
As a business owner herself, Glaser has first hand knowledge of what it takes to run a business in the area. She runs Just Because Bakery, a small cottage food business from inside her home. The bakery offers a variety of treats, cupcakes, cookies and cakes for any occasion. Thus when she isn’t in the Chamber office, she can be found baking away at home. Those interested in her baked goods can find out how to place an order by visiting her business Facebook page.
Through her experience as a business owner, Glaser brings her social media expertise and organizational skills. She said she hopes to keep the Chamber’s online platforms up to date, adding that she'd like to post the Chamber’s weekly newsletter on Facebook so others can stay in the know.