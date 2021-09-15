After exhausting all other options and several lengthy discussions on the results of a space study, the Steele County Board of Commissioners has put the stamp of approval on the next steps for the local jail.
During its Tuesday meeting, the commissioners unanimously approved moving forward with one of five scenarios presented as a solution to the “money drain” the Steele County Detention Center has created over recent years. The scenario they approved includes the construction of a roughly $1 million wall in the center pod to allow the facility to remain operating as a two-pod jail, but with four classifications instead of three. The classifications will include maximum, medium and minimum security male inmates and one general classification for female inmates.
The future of where the Steele County Sheriff’s Office will be located, however, is still up in the air.
County Administration Scott Golberg said this option will allow the Detention Center to continue operating as it has since June, when the minimum pod was closed, due to severe staff shortages.
“We reduced our staffing to accommodate the lower inmate population, but by adding this wall we will be able to operate more effectively and safely,” Golberg said. “Our Detention Center staff has done an outstanding job during the pandemic by keeping inmates healthy and safe with less staff, and also during this decision making process — I know that has been hard on them.”
This scenario allows the detention center to stay at the reduced staffing level, lowering annual expenditures by approximately $700,000.
Investing in public safety
Though the vote was unanimous, the second favored scenario would bring the most dramatic change to the county — no longer detaining prisoners in the Steele County facility. Commissioner Greg Krueger, however, said he believed it would not be in the community’s best interest to select that option.
“For the safety of the public, for the health and well-being of the inmates, for the continuity of the courts and [law enforcement] and Community Corrections … keeping a facility like this in our community is vital,” Krueger said. “With the programming that goes on out there, I think the rate of recidivism is less, because we have that facility here.”
Commissioner John Glynn agreed with Krueger, but said he would like to see the scenario where the detention center no longer holds inmates — and instead acts as a “booking station for arrests” — be kept in mind, because it could “possibly save a couple million annually.” This scenario has been labeled the “Dodge County model.”
Though the option selected by the commissioners includes an expensive construction project, it will have the best overall levy impact on the taxpayers, with the exception of the Dodge County model. The winning option does not forecast any loss in revenue or additional costs to house certain inmates, such as females, in another location. The overall levy to the taxpayers with this option will decrease by nearly $100,000 next year.
Authorization from the Department of Corrections is still needed for this plan, and it will take into consideration other DOC guidelines for when or if the third pod at the Detention Center is reopened. Golberg said funding for the wall would come out of the county reserves or utilize funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Dollars spent
“Public safety is a big issue and we know public safety costs money,” said Krueger, adding that he feels this is the best option after the jail was “falsely sold to the general public under different circumstances.”
The current Steele County Detention Center opened in October 2003. It sits on 18.63 acres, is a total structure of 58,575 square feet, and has a rated capacity of 154 beds. The total cost of the project was $12.75 million. When the detention center was first built, the county has multiple contracts with other counties and the state and federal government. Since then, those contracts have changed or were discontinued, and the jail began generating a worsening annual deficit.
The detention center has $3.9 million more expenses than revenue slated in the 2021 budget, and in 2020, it had $3.5 million more expenses than revenue.
The total net value of assets at the facility is $14 million, with the land and building valued at $7.5 million and its improvements valued at $6.3 million, according to Steele County Treasurer Cathy Piepho. The county’s debt for the building is $8 million: $3.2 million on the building and $4.9 million for building improvement projects.
Taking the numbers into consideration, Commissioner Jim Abbe echoed Krueger’s beliefs that the taxpayers of Steele County were sold on the new facility on a “false bill of goods.”
“This is a tough decision that we have to make, and we understand that, but it is our role,” said Abbe. “We’re talking about a lot of dollars, but [these decisions] are not always about the dollars and cents. Jails just don’t make money, we get that … we are going to have to continue to challenge our staff to look for ways to lessen the financial burden and continue to look for ways to cost save.”
Abbe added that all of the department heads in the county have done a good job at keeping a tight budget and that he plans on seeing more of that moving into the future.
With the construction of the wall, the Detention Center will have an 86-maximum housing capacity with the operational capacity sitting at 73. The Detention Center will have 20 correctional officers on staff.
The next steps for the Detention Center will be hammering down a solid estimate for the construction of the wall, said Golberg, which should be done within the next two months. Construction at the Detention Center should start late this year or in the first quarter of 2022.
Master Plan
Following the approval of the detention center direction, the board unanimously passed the conceptual 2021 master plan, which details the future of several departments, services and buildings for the county.
While the final plan has yet to be approved, the commissioners were in agreement in a few key areas of the concept presented before them: renovating the lower level of the county administration building, moving the University of Minnesota – Extension offices to the Steele County Fairgrounds, moving Community Corrections to the new construction site at the Steele County Attorney’s Office, and renovating the County Annex building for Steele County Public Health. Each of these projects have tentative years between 2022-24.
By moving the Extension offices to the fairgrounds, roughly 7,000 square feet in the Annex building would be freed up for Public Health to grow. This would, however, require the county to reinvest in the building, which includes about $1.75 million in deferred maintenance costs that include a leak in the basement and a neglected roof. Security upgrades to the building would also be required in the earlier phases of the project, which in the end could total an estimated $4.5 million.
During a Tuesday work session, the commissioners also were keen on the idea of building evidence storage and a facilities maintenance shop, though the site of where these items would call home is still up for discussion. In the conceptual master plan, however, roughly $1.65 million is allocated for these projects.
Also outlined in the conceptual master plan is the future site of the Steele County Sheriff’s Office, which the board agreed still needs to have further discussion. In the plan, though, the idea is to move the department to the Steele County Detention Center and build an addition for a total cost of $5.5 million.
Not ready to commit to those decisions quite yet is why the board approved the plan “in concept.”
“This leaves us open for discussion on the Sheriff’s Office and evidence storage,” Krueger said. “But it gives [administration] some parameters to start putting a package together that we can work with.”
Though with the newly approved plan for the Detention Center, a third pod will remain empty, Golberg said the commissioners understand the importance of keeping that pod available in case the inmate population sees an increase in the future.
“At this point, we just don’t want to do any major construction in that pod that could impair any future needs,” he said.
Golberg said the board will be expected to approve the final plan — along with the estimated costs — before the end of they year. Most of the $7.1 million Steele County received from the American Rescue Plan Act could go to the projects outlined in the master plan, said Golberg, but no dollars have been targeted yet.