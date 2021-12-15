Modernity has not been kind to the birds. Fortunately, Owatonna residents have pitched in to help by providing crucial information — and they do it by counting.
Owatonna’s 50th Christmas Bird Count, taking place on Saturday, is part of the National Audubon Society’s efforts to determine the movements of birds, as well as tracking their changes in population and the expansion of newly introduced species. Last year, 118 Owatonna residents participated, making Owatonna’s chapter the biggest in the state of Minnesota.
“It’s done all over the world and it’s the largest scientific project in the world,” said Darryl Hill, organizer of the event.
Participants in the Owatonna Christmas Bird Count can choose one of two counting methods: the feeder count and the field count.
The field count gathers several counters to drive to an assigned area within a 15-mile diameter looking for birds in rural areas of Owatonna. Since field counters are driving around the whole time and the odds of counting the same bird twice are low, every bird seen by a field counter is counted.
For feeder counters — the majority of Owatonna participants — the story is somewhat different. Since feeder counters count birds from home using their home feeders, the odds of counting the same bird multiple times are very high. For that reason, feeder counters only count the largest number of birds for a given species they see at the same time.
Feeder counters who see unusual birds of species they can’t identify are encouraged to take photographs or describe them to organizers of the Owatonna Christmas Bird Count, who can identify them for the National Audubon Society.
John Schoeneman, an Owatonna resident who has been participating in the Owatonna Christmas Bird Count for over 40 years, started watching birds long ago while struggling with some health problems, which forced him to temporarily stop working. It developed into a lifelong hobby.
“It’s interesting to see what birds we have in the Owatonna area,” Schoeneman said. “We’re surrounded by farm fields, but still there’s a lot of variety here.”
The most unusual bird he’s seen is the great horned owl. A person can usually only know it’s there at night by its hooting, he said.
“I think it’s a great community effort and it’s good for people to get away from technology,” he said. “And of course, doing a feeder count, it’s just pleasing to see the birds come to your feeders at the window.”
More than a wholesome community event, though, Hill said providing information of local birds’ movements and population sizes lets scientists know where resources ought to be allocated to help the most at-risk bird populations.
“The count of certain birds are way, way down,” he said. “Some of them could go extinct if we don’t protect them.”
Indeed, of the 1,093 species of birds protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918, 89 are listed as either threatened or endangered under criteria established by the U.S. Endangered Species Act, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. For Hill, staving off those threats to birds is the real motivation for the bird count.
“I like birds … I think most people think I’m a bird-brain,” he said. “I want to do everything I can to save them.”