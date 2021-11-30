Bells will — hopefully — be ringing outside eight businesses in Owatonna as the Salvation Army gets ready for Christmas with its annual Red Kettle Campaign. The campaign began just before Thanksgiving, and there are plenty of two-hour time slots open for volunteers at each location.
Victoria Edwards, store manager for the Salvation Army Store in Owatonna said for a full day of ringing with all time slots filled, she needs around 35 volunteers. On average, she said she currently has about 10 on any given day.
“We have the regulars that volunteer every year but we need more,” Edwards said.
One of the regulars is the Owatonna Knights of Columbus Council #945. Dan Wolfe, financial secretary for the council, said for the last decade nearly 100 members have signed up to volunteer as bell ringers for the first Saturday in December.
“Some years ago we had a representative from the Salvation Army speak at a general meeting and talked about the need for volunteers,” Wolfe said. “That meeting inspired the knights to make a day of volunteering and we’ve been doing it ever since.”
Volunteering to be a bell ringer is one of the many ways members of the Knights of Columbus get into the Christmas spirit. Wolfe said many of the members' families make it a tradition to come out and ring the bells together for a good cause and to help in the community.
Wolfe said he hopes that other businesses and organizations in the community will follow suit and band together for a full day of volunteering for the Salvation Army.
Thursdays and Fridays seem to be the days of the week that the kettles are often seen empty, according to Edwards. She has also noticed that when there’s plenty of snow on the ground, donations tend to increase.
Despite the struggles in recruiting volunteers last year, Edwards was excited to report that for the 2020 Red Kettle Campaign, they exceeded their goal of $75,000 by more than $4,000. With restrictions and nervousness seemingly decreasing, the local Salvation Army has increased their campaign goal for this year to $100,000.
“We thought it would be beneficial to scale back the goal last year,” Edwards said. “But this year we’re increasing it again, especially because the phone has been ringing off the hook because people are needing more help than ever.”
All of the money raised throughout the Red Kettle Campaign remains in Steele County and funds the various programs the Salvation Army offers in assistance.
Many in the area are in dire need of assistance with rent, utilities and more following the discontinuation of many of Minnesota’s pandemic protections for renters in October.
“The people in our community need help,” Edwards said. “So the money raised is used to help with rent, deposits, utilities, car repairs, food, or clothing.”
Edwards did say that despite COVID-19, she noticed the store was taking on more donations than usual throughout the pandemic. She suspected that because many more people were at home more than usual, they had ample time to clear out their closet or basements and bring donations to the Salvation Army.
“Some days we weren’t able to take donations because we had so much to get caught up on,” Edwards said. “Recently we unloaded 75 cars of donations, and it really hasn’t slowed down.”
Two-hour time slots are available to volunteer throughout December at Cabela’s, Walmart, Fleet Farm, Cash Wise, Hy-Vee, Fairway and Walgreens in Owatonna. Those interested can sign up for available time slots and locations at www.registeringtoring.com