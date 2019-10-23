OWATONNA — Call it instinct, call it nature, call it societal pressure: there is something about women that seems to make them want to care for others.
While this is an honorable quality to have that allows many women to feel a sense of purpose in this crazy life, medical experts emphasize the importance of taking time to focus on one’s own health and well-being.
“Life can get busy and it’s easy for us to put others' needs first,” said Ashley Musch, a well-being specialist at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. “When we put our well-being on the back burner, we miss out on opportunities and ways to take care of ourselves.”
On Saturday, Musch will join two other health specialists for the Mayo Clinic Health System’s Women’s Morning of Well-Being at the Owatonna Country Club. The program will provide energizing and inspiring information for women of all ages on healthy eating, resiliency, and taking care of themselves while caring for their loved ones.
The keynote speaker will be Margaret Dow, M.D., an obstetrics and gynecology provider at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Dr. Dow will present “Caring for the Caregiver” and will discuss the tools needed to establish realistic steps for women to take care of themselves while in the role of a caregiver for another.
In addition to Dow and Musch will be a presentation from Caitlin Terpstra, a registered dietitian at Mayo Clinic Health System. She will discuss healthy diets that are tailored for women throughout all ages.
“What I try to stress is teaching women that food is the fuel that keeps the car running so that we can care for our children, significant others, and family members,” Terpstra said. “I’ll talk about what food are going to really give them great fuel and give them the energy they need and feel good about themselves.”
Terpstra said that in an age of fad diets, there are a lot of misconceptions in society that portrays a “quick fix” for a woman’s dietary needs. Between the diet-driven society and feeling constrained with time, Terpstra said that it’s important for women to keep it simple.
“It’s about teaching women to go back to the basics,” she added. “We know what the essential things we need are, and with time being an obstacle there are still ways to have the convenience of something quick and on the go.”
Musch said that she plans to share tips and trips that can be implemented in everyday life to help women care for themselves.
“It’s important to just recognize that you can give yourself permission to focus on you, and that may look different in different stages of life,” Musch explained. “That is just a great opportunity for women to really come together and to honor themselves by focusing on their well-being.”
The program will being at 8:30 a.m. and run to noon with attendees receiving a complimentary breakfast. The program is free, but space is limited so pre-registration is required by calling 507-668-2300. The doors will open at 8 a.m.