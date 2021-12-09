The greens may be more white this time of year, but the city is already being proactive in preparing for the next golf season out at Brooktree Golf Course.
During the Owatonna City Council meeting Tuesday, the council unanimously approved new rates for the city-owned course, all of which will see slight to moderate increases. Parks and Recreation Director Jenna Tuma said the rates decided on were based on data of market rate, what other comparable courses are charging, how to maximize the asset for the community, and taking on a multi-year approach.
“We’re trying to catch up our rates, get our rates to be competitive and also to increase our rounds,” Tuma said, adding that 20,000 rounds of golf were played in 2021, and increase from 2019 and 2018. “We’re going in the right direction, but that course has the capacity to take on much more rounds … 30,000 if we have a good year.”
According to Tuma, a rate comparable analysis of four nearby municipal golf courses and two private/public courses was completed this fall, revealing Brooktree fees below the market rate by approximately 34%. Although a one-time rate adjustment could be made, Tuma recommended taking an incremental approach by making multiple year adjustments to increases the rates until they reach a competitive market rate.
Some of the increases to the fees were minimal, such as a cart rental for nine holes increasing from $10 to $11. Others, however, are slightly more substantial. An adult single season pass will now cost $730, compared to the $675 it cost this year.
These costs are still dramatically cheaper than some of the other area course rates. At Faribault Legacy Golf, an adult season pass has a price tag of $1,000. In New Prague, the cost is $985, and in Waseca, the same season pass costs $821.
“The perception has been that we were an expensive course,” said Councilor Kevin Raney during Tuma’s presentation to the City Council. “Clearly this shows we are one of the more ‘economical’ courses in the region.”
There will also be three levels of green fees offered, something that will be new in 2022. These options include a “pay as you go” daily fee, a golf patron discount card and the season passes.
Tuma said she believes the adjusted rates at Brooktree could bring in approximately $23,000 in new revenue for the city.
Additionally, Tuma said they are still on the lookout for a new clubhouse manager following Tom Vizina’s decision not to return after the completion of this three-year contract. Vizina’s contract for the clubhouse, which was first signed in 2019, started at $83,000 and was increased by $3,500 each of the following two years. Tuma said her hope is to have someone in that position by the end of February.
Also during the City Council meeting, Tuma gave an update on the city deer hunt. The hunt, which is taking place in Hammond, Mineral Springs, North Straight River Parkway and Nass Woods parks until Sunday, is already up to 29 deer — far beyond the previous record of 20, according to Tuma. She said the city was hoping hunters would get about a dozen deer, but even with the success thus far people are still reporting seeing plenty of deer in the parks.