With dimmed lights and colorful orbs of light hanging from the walls, Rachel Schroeder strums her guitar and sings a folky tune.
Every Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m. The Music Space of Owatonna hosts a songwriter and open mic night. Schroeder has been hosting these nights for almost a year. Local musicians are invited on stage to perform, while Schroeder keeps the music flowing in between performers with some cover songs and originals.
The weekly event provides an opportunity for the public to watch others perform, listen to some music and form a sense of community during the pandemic in a safe way. Each new performer will be given a sanitized microphone cover to mediate COVID-19 and a clear plastic shield is strategically placed between the singers and the audience. In addition, audience seating is spread out, capacity is limited and masks are required. Unlike other open mic nights, which are typically held in a bar, this all ages event is held in a family-friendly space.
The origins of the night began when Schroeder asked The Music Space of Owatonna owner, Mark Woodrich, if she could start an open mic night there. Prior to moving to Owatonna, Schroeder had lived in St. Paul where she hosted a number of open mic nights.
“I kind of stumbled into it, but really found it to be one of my favorite things to do,” Schroeder said.
After reconnecting with Woodrich and learning more about the space’s mission of building a musical community, she began hosting the open mic nights.
Guests typically play a two or three song set, followed by Schroeder with a few covers and originals as she invites the next guest up to play. The night’s structure is very flexible. Schroeder’s goal is to create a sense of community throughout the night. She mentions that connections made between audience members off stage, has led to stage performances together.
“As far as I'm concerned, my goal is to be up on stage the least amount possible,” she said. Lately there has not been as many guests lately and admits she would like to see more.
For Schreoeder, hosting is about communicating with potential players and making sure they are feeling comfortable. As a host she gathers a list of people that want to perform, organizes the performers in an order that will accommodate musicians if they feel they need more time to prepare. She also keeps the night flowing and encourages those who are unsure about performing to take the leap.
“It's one of my favorite things to get people that have never performed up there or to get musicians that have never played together before together to play,” she said.
Each week Schroeder tries to perform a new song.
“The reason for that is I kind of want them to see me bomb a little bit or make a mistake, just kind of break that ice, she said. “Especially when you are first starting out as a performer, the idea of messing up seems like it could be the worst thing that ever happened to you.”
Guests are welcome to play just one song, if that is what they are comfortable with. On slower nights they might have the opportunity to play more. People are strongly encouraged to bring their own instruments, although occasionally one will be available to borrow for the performance. As these weekly events begin to develop, Schroeder would like to see more creativity.
“Any kind of spoken word poetry or comedy, I’m open to that as well,” she said. “There’s also people that are doing live visual art too.”
She encourages anyone curious about the night to come check it out.
“No pressure, the goal is to have fun making music,” she said. She added that a part of being prepared is knowing you’ll be nervous and being okay with that.
Schroeder’s musical talent has local roots
Schroeder grew up in Owatonna and began piano lessons at a very young age. In fourth grade she jumped into the orchestra program, playing cello and participating in concert choir throughout high school. With praise Schroeder credits the program as one of her musical supports.
She says she loves the dynamic between her ability to play guitar and her ability to play cello, adding that she enjoys playing rock music on her cello Having both an acoustic guitar background and orchestra background has come in handy.
As a musician drawn to folk music, she has an appreciation for bands such as the Alabama Shakes and Lake Street Dive. Her favorite musician of all time is Todd Snider. A more personal musical inspiration is her dad. A multi talented musician, her dad played the guitar, harmonica and sang.
“He could pretty much play anything with strings on it and he got me hooked since I was really little,” she said.
Schroreder’s dad died about four years ago after battling some brain tumors.
“I couldn't play for a long time after that, I still haven't really been able to write a whole song yet,” she said. “How much fun he had playing is a huge inspiration to me.”
Although Schroeder makes sure to play cover songs that appeal to a variety of audience members, she also performs songs she has written herself. At a young age she began writing poetry which transitioned organically into writing song lyrics.
She always starts her songwriting process with lyrics, which she says can come to her rather naturally.
“When I get in that mode, it just kind of flows pretty well,” she said. “One of my favorite songs I wrote in like 90 second.”
Other times there are certain topics or certain personal experiences that she wants to write about. In a way it’s therapeutic to write and sing about her inner demons and what she is coping with.
“For me once I write about a problem, if I sing it on stage it's no longer my burden to carry, its public now and you get to see somebody reflect on it ... it's this feeling like yeah we’re not in this alone. There is community and bonding that happens in music,” Schroeder said.
Schroeder ends each open mic night with an original song -- Give Me a Stage -- which acts as a thank you to Woodrich for allowing the event to be hosted at the space and as a traditional finale for the event.
“I want to say thanks to Mark who owns this … just to thank the faith that he put in us and in the other people helping us pull this open mic off,” she said.
Schroeder will continue to look forward to creating a space for more local musicians to perform and to building the music community. She encourages the public to come check out the open mic night.
“I think that is a really cool resource, it's something going on in town on a Thursday,” she said.