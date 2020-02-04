OWATONNA — Every day, everywhere, young girls are looking for positive role models to point them in the right direction and to have an lasting influence in their lives. This spring, a new program will be coming to town that will not only help connect the girls with mentors, but will teach them how to be their own personal hero.
Empowerment, exercise, fun: that’s what Girls on the Run is all about.
In 2011, Girls on the Run Twin Cities was established as a 501(c)3 nonprofit, a branch from the Girls on the Run International that began in 1996 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Cofounder and executive director of the Twin Cities outfit Mary Uran described the program as an “interactive, afterschool youth development program” for girls ages third to fifth with a curriculum that focuses on social and emotional life skills, and she’s bringing it to Owatonna.
“There has been a lot of interest in Owatonna for a girl-specific youth development program,” Uran explained. “There’s a lot of great interest there from adults who want to spend their time volunteering. It really was a perfect storm of a community being ready and a program like this being needed. It was the next logical place to go.”
To break down Girls on the Run, Uran stated that it is a 10-week afterschool program that provides 20 lessons to help the participants set and reach short-term goals that will then play into their long-term goal of running a 5k. The Girls on the Run 5k will be held on Sunday, May 31, outside of the Mall of America and all the Girls on the Run participants throughout the state are invited to participate along with one adult running buddy.
“It’s really our end of season celebration, a celebration of everything that has led up to this point and these girls just unleashing their accomplishments,” Uran said.
The running, however, is only a small part of the program, with the life lessons being the first and foremost focus according to Uran.
“We focus on lessons such as managing emotions, setting boundaries, using your voice, having healthy friendships, and community service,” Uran said. “These are important things for these girls as they rise through middle school, high school, and beyond. They’re at that critical age of 8 through 11 where their confidence is peaking and starts to go down.”
In other words, it is a lot more than just a running program, but Uran states that the running is an important element in the grand scheme of things.
“We are instilling in them a lifelong love of wellness,” Uran said. “And there is something about running that as you’re learning something it seems to engrave itself in your body. If these girls focus on the lesson of the day while running, it will stick in their mind.”
Uran said that the accessibility of running is also an important factor of the program, emphasizing that the program itself is accessible and inclusive to all.
“Yes, a girl does need to pay if they want to participate, but we also have a ‘no questions asked’ policy where you basically pay what you can to participate,” Uran explained. “Sometimes that answer is zero dollars, and we will give our running shoes and clothes and make sure families have transportation to practice and the 5k. We really try to remove any and all barriers for participation.”
A typical practice day is 90 minutes, beginning with a lesson during a healthy snack provided by the program. After about five minutes, Uran said the group will remain interactive through warmups that include pieces from the lesson along with a procession session for how it relates to the topic of the day. The second half of the practice is for building endurance for running, with the girls tracking their progress in a journal.
“At the very end, the practice always end with a celebration of they’ve done or what a teammate has accomplished,” Uran said. “It’s called an energy award which is using cheers to honor a girl who has done something great that day.”
Though space is limited for the Owatonna program, Uran said that it doesn’t necessarily have to be. So long as there is enough interest and enough volunteer coaches, she said the program can have as many teams of 20 as they are able to provide for, hopefully creating a situation where they won’t have to turn away a single girl.
“We serve all girls,” Uran asserted. “Every girl can find a place to belong here at Girls on the Run.”
Registration for Girls on the Run in Owatonna is open to all third through fifth grade girls and is open until the beginning of the program. The program starts March 16, with practices held every Monday and Wednesday from 3:15 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. at the Owatonna Education Center, culminating with the Girls on the Run 5k on May 31. Registration includes entry into the 5k, T-shirt, water bottle, healthy snacks, and the lessons. Registration can be found at gotrtwincities.org/Program-Registration.