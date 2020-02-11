OWATONNA – A level three sex offender who is scheduled to be released from incarceration this week is set to relocate to Owatonna, according to information distributed by the Owatonna Police Department on Tuesday.
Richard Villarreal, 34, is slated to move into the vicinity of South Cedar Avenue and East Rice Street upon his release on Wednesday, Feb. 12, police say.
Villarreal, whose last known address prior to incarceration was Owatonna, was convicted in two separate incidents where he engaged in sexual contact with two known adolescent females. Contact included sexual touching and penetration. Villarreal has prior juvenile history of sexual contact with two known minor female victims ages 8 and 10.
The investigating agency on Villarreal cases were the Owatonna Police Department and the Waseca Police Department.
Under Minnesota law, the OPD is authorized to release a notification of an offender’s release if it believes releasing the information will enhance public safety. The notification is not intended to increase fear but raise awareness. Villarreal will be monitored by law enforcement.
Villarreal is described as a Hispanic male, 5-foot-6-inches in height, weighing 176 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, medium complexion, and small build.
There will be a brief notification meeting on Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Owatonna Law Enforcement Center beginning at 3:30 p.m. Representatives from the Minnesota Department of Corrections will be available to answer any questions or address any concerns during this time. Should community members not be available to make this meeting, they are welcome to contact Detective Christian Berg with the Owatonna Police Department with any questions or concerns. He can be reached at 507-774-7220 or via email at Christian.Berg@ci.owatonna.mn.us.
The OPD reminds residents that Villarreal has served his court-mandated sentence and is not currently wanted by law enforcement. The notification is not to be used to threaten, harass, or intimidate the individual. Those found doing so could be subject to criminal charges.
“Abuse of this information to threaten, harass or intimidate a registered person is unacceptable and such acts could be charged as a crime,” the police notification says. “Such abuses could potentially end the ability of law enforcement to provide these notifications.”