Two Owatonna men charged with stealing a car radio from a repossessed vehicle in early July are also suspected of crashing their vehicle into the O’Reilly Auto Parts store that same day, according to court records.
Nereus Robert Montemayor, Jr., 33, and Robert Charles Atkinson, 48, were both charged Thursday in Steele County Court with aiding and abetting an individual who caused first-degree property damage.
According to the criminal complaint, the Hometown Credit Union collection officer reported on July 6 a theft from a vehicle the bank had repossessed in June. The bank staff told Owatonna police that someone had gone through the rear window and stolen the vehicle’s radio. Surveillance video from the bank shows two men walking up to and entering the vehicle at 6:30 a.m. July 3. A nearby business supplied additional surveillance video that also captured the suspects and the vehicle they arrived in.
The two are believed to be the same individuals that ran their vehicle into the State Avenue O’Reilly Auto Parts store at about 6:48 a.m. July 3. The vehicle left the scene without reporting the accident to law enforcement.
Officers spoke with Montemayor on the phone and he reportedly said he “just gave [Atkinson] a ride” and that he “didn’t know what [Atkinson] was up to (the day of the crash).” Montemayor also allegedly told officers he does not know where he was before the car crash.
An estimate for the damage to the repossessed vehicle is $2,449.
Atkinson’s first court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 30 and Montemayor’s is Sept. 9.
No charges in relation to the hit and run have been filed at this time.
In other court news:
A warrant has been issued for 33-year-old Joe Alexander Hernandez Casado, of Owatonna, for allegedly entering a building without consent with intent to commit first-degree burglary. According to the criminal complaint, Casado entered a home Aug. 5 and assaulted the tenant before taking internet cords and a gaming console. Casado is also facing charges for domestic assault and violating a no contact order, both misdemeanors.
In July, Casado was charged with one felony count of domestic assault by strangulation and two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault. In that case, Casado allegedly prevented the victim from leaving the home and choked her with his hands.
Casado was arrested, but was released on bail July 20. A trial for the July case has been scheduled for Dec. 6.