The Salvation Army exists to meet human need wherever, whenever, and however they can.
While that is the slogan for the charitable organization that can be found worldwide, the store manager for the local Salvation Army Thrift Store in Owatonna was shocked and saddened to learn Monday morning that someone was working against it. Victoria Edwards found her store burglarized.
“You have no need to steal from the Salvation Army,” said Edwards. “If you need something, all you have to do is ask. It is what we are here for.”
According to the Owatonna Police Department, a suspect or suspects broke into the Salvation Army during the early morning hours on Sunday, gaining access to the business through the roof. Surveillance video captured a suspect in the building at approximately 3:30 a.m., though the gender of the suspect is unknown, as they were wearing a face covering.
Edwards said the break-in was discovered by an employee Monday morning when they entered the store and found the register damaged and laying on the ground.
“The register was laying on the floor all busted up, it looks like they took a screwdriver and tried to open the drawer which they accomplished, but we don’t keep money in it overnight,” Edwards said. “They also went in to one of the offices where a case worker works and just flipped it upside down; it was in total disarray.”
Edwards said the only thing she could notice missing was a set of keys, which prompted the business to have all of their locks replaced on Tuesday.
“That is a huge expense and one that we really don’t want to go at right now, but we have no choice,” Edwards said, adding that the Salvation Army does not operate on a budget with any surplus funds. Edwards said she was able to fix the register aside from having to order a new drawer, which she hopes will not be too difficult of a challenge considering it being of an older model.
Another direct impact the break-in had on the store was forcing them to close for the day on Monday, only accepting donations by pre-made appointments. Edwards said whenever the store cannot open, it negatively impacts the organization, both financially and in terms of the donations they depend on. And in 2020, the Salvation Army has been one of many nonprofit organizations that have suffered from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We just appreciate everyone’s patience,” Edwards said. “All we can do now is work through this and start over – the reality is it could have been worse.”
The store was able to return to regular hours of operation on Tuesday.