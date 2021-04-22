The Northfield Environmental Quality Commission spent some time this week reviewing the city’s progress on completing its Climate Action Plan.
The plan’s two main goals are committing Northfield to be 100% carbon-free electricity by 2030 and being a 100% carbon-free community by 2040. While there are a number of actions already in the works to reach these goals, the pandemic was in its infancy just as they were about to implement some plans, according to Beth Kallestad, the program coordinator liaison for the Commission.
“We were able to pivot on a lot of things, but some things are a little, maybe more behind than where we would like them to be, but that’s just the way the world is right now. So we’ll have to just move on as best we can,” Kallestad said Thursday during her presentation to the Commission.
The city’s three-year targets include examining city building energy use, renewable energy, infrastructure, vehicle emissions, mobility and waste reduction. The city audited five city properties to assess energy efficiency opportunities. Some steps have been carried out while others are work for the future. The city is tracking its energy use in city buildings, with streetlights, at its wastewater treatment plant and its parks. The tracking system will allow them to look for energy use anomalies. Additionally, a Large Energy Consumer Group has organized and met throughout the last year and early this year to discuss energy efficiency.
“On the renewable energy front, we did our solar for Northfield report last year to help us understand solar capacity. We have done some on-site tour reviews for city properties,” Kallestad said. Information regarding these recommendations based on the reviews will be available in May, she said.
The city was selected for a $45,000 grant for tree planting from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency last year in an effort to replace trees that have come down, but have not been replaced. More information regarding the grant will be shared in the coming months.
The city evaluated a sample of 21 city vehicles for their emissions using an online tool to analyze the various vehicles and better options for emissions reduction.
“There’s a lot of nuance to it and so I don’t want to present a list and just say these are the ones that have to switch, but we have some good information now to make some better purchasing decisions. And that was really done at no cost to the city. It was funded through a pilot project with Xcel Energy so that was nice,” Kallestad said, adding that it was around $12,000.
The city installed its second electric vehicle charging station with the help from a Rotary grant. Since the first one was installed in 2019, 3,483 kilograms of greenhouse gas emissions have been avoided.
Kallestad highlighted the Highway 246 roundabout with the accompanying bike and trail underpass system now set up to help with safety and mobility. More than 3 miles of street bike lanes were added last year in addition to some sidewalk expansions to encourage a safe and environmentally friendly travel alternative.
“I started to have some conversations, very preliminary, about some sort of mobility sharing in terms of bike scooter sorts of things with some of the college folks. So I think we’re making some progress on that one,” Kallestad said.
As far as waste reduction goes, a draft of the city’s Zero Waste Plan is in progress. The city has also just wrapped up its composting workshops. According to Kallestad, the school district has a Farm to School program, but it isn’t as robust as it could be. More support in terms of volunteers and staffing capacity could help the program expand.
Looking at the measurements
The overall community emissions summary shows that in 2019, 69% of community emissions come from commercial and industrial areas, 18% from residential, 12% from travel and the remaining from waste. The Northfield community is still over its annual goal in reducing emissions, and has quite a way to go before the community reaches 100% carbon-free by 2040.
Among the metric data presented, participation in community solar gardens have nearly doubled in 2020 compared to 2017.
Kallestad anticipates that the city will be bumped up to Step Five of the GreenStep City program in June. The city met Step Four in 2020 and Step Three in 2015. In order to move up to Step Five, the city had to show progress in three metric areas. While some of these metrics occurred at the city level, others had more to do with the community. One applicable item is having buildings LEED certified. Carleton College received a LEED certification on three or four more of their buildings, according to Kallestad.
“That helps us as a community to move up to that,” Kallestad said, adding that the newly installed EV charging station and more trees planted within the community were also reasons why the city moved up a step.
Several items will be addressed regarding the Climate Action Plan in 2021 and beyond. Kallestad said the city will continue to look at their internal operations goals for energy generation and efficiency. She also hopes to see more on-site solar for some properties. The Northfield Environmental Quality Commission will continue to advise on matters related to the Climate Action Plan. Kallestad’s presentation to the Environmental Quality Commission will be brought to the May 4 city council meeting.