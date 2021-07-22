Thanks to a generous donation, the Steele County Sheriff's Office can help bring peace of mind to the family of someone with Alzheimer's or dementia.
Bob Parrot from Project Lifesaver Minnesota Support Center distributed the donation from the Alzheimer's Foundation of America this month, which allowed the Sheriff’s Office to purchase a transmitter kit that will be designated for a new Project Lifesaver client that has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and tends to wander.
“Having this transmitter available to an Alzheimer’s patient will provide a client who has wandering tendencies and their loved ones a piece of mind,” said Mary Ulrich, a Sheriff's Office investigator and one of the individuals who heads up the Project Lifesaver program in Steele County. “It allows them to know that this technology will allow fast and coordinated efforts to locate and return that individual home safely.”
Project Lifesaver is a program utilized by law enforcement to help family members or authorities locate people who tend to wander. These clients include elderly individuals who may have Alzheimer’s or other cognitive disorders as well as children who have cognitive and developmental disorders. The program connects the client with a bracelet that emits a unique radio frequency that law enforcement can then use to locate the individual if they wander away from home or their caregiver.
According Ulrich, the Steele County program has had clients ranging from age 4 to those in their 80s since it was first implemented in 2016. The reasons for the clients to enroll have also been vast, including those with high functioning ADHD and others with dementia.
The average search time for an Alzheimer’s patient who has wandered ranges from six to nine hours, according to information provided by Project Lifesaver International. With Project Lifesaver technology, however, that time is cut to less than 30 minutes. These device signals reach anywhere from half a mile to a mile.
“By having [the transmitter] purchased for a client already, it provides the equipment to that individual at no cost,” Ulrich said. “This is great for loved ones that want to protect an Alzheimer’s patient, but don’t have the funds to do so.”
Though this will be a cost benefit for this particular patient, the Project Lifesaver program is considered “highly affordable” by local law enforcement. Local agencies often can help set a family up with more affordable options if there are financial concerns and those already receiving help from Social Services can also qualify for a waiver from the state.
The donation also paid for brochures specific to the Steele County program to be created, explaining what Project Lifesaver is and how it works. The brochures will be available at the Steele County Free Fair in the Sheriff’s Office as well as in other areas throughout the county.
"We are big about pushing whatever information we can when it comes to community safety," said Steele County Sheriff Lon Thiele, adding that the fair is a perfect example on the importance and convenience of Project Lifesaver. "It really works out nicely during the fair because often we will have someone from another county who is part of this program come visit, and all their caregiver needs to do is give us that unique frequency. Then if they wander off we can locate them quickly."