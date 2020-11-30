There is something extra special about the Christmas trees in Blooming Prairie this year. Not only do they provide something pretty to look at, but they also provide an opportunity for some friendly competition between local nonprofits.
Eight large flower pots once filled with flowers are now home to decorated evergreens. The pots, which were originally located on Blooming Prairie's street corners, have now been moved to the lot next to B to Z Hardware, and where The Bakery once stood prior to being burnt down earlier this year.
Each tree has been decorated by an area nonprofit with lights, handmade decorations and ornaments. The community has been asked to visit the lot, check out the trees and vote for their favorite decorated tree, according to Becky Noble, executive director of the Blooming Prairie Chamber of Commerce. Each tree has a corresponding donation box posted nearby, $1 counts as one vote. The nonprofits will eventually be able to take home the proceeds from its box, but those with the most votes (or money) will win additional funds.
“Farmers and Merchants bank will be giving out $250 to the one with the most money,” Noble said.
The second favorite tree will receive $150 and third place will get $100.
Noble says the tree decorating competition is a new idea this year. The goal is to bring people together, with the theme of “Together We Shine.” A fitting theme considering all the ups and downs this year has thrown at the small community.
Noble also encourages community members to bring their own ornament to be placed on a community tree.
“And then there is a big community tree set up there and we are asking community people to bring in a Christmas decoration and hang one on that tree, to see if we can get that filled up,” Noble said.