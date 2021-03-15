Local passenger rail advocates are once again asking Minnesota’s legislature to fund a feasibility study that could help connect the Twin Cities to Rochester and beyond using existing infrastructure, but it’s unclear whether they’ll be able to win over the long skeptical Minnesota Senate.
Under legislation introduced last month by Rep. Todd Lippert, DFL-Northfield, $500,000 in state dollars would be pay to study a proposed passenger rail corridor from the metro to Albert Lea. The bill would also study an east-west auxiliary line that could run from Winona to Mankato. Connecting in Owatonna, this additional route would provide easy access from Rice and Steele counties to the Mayo Clinic’s Destination Medical Center in Rochester.
It’s the first time Lippert has introduced this bill, but discussion about bringing passenger rail to the region has been ongoing for some time. Last session, legislation was carried by Rep. John Huot, DFL-Rosemount, to study the Northfield corridor route.
Northfield City Councilor Suzie Nakasian has been a tireless champion of passenger rail, founding the Minnesota Regional Passenger Railroad Initiative to lobby legislators as well as the Minnesota Department of Transportation. MRPRI is an all-volunteer organization, but it makes up for its limited financial resources with grassroots energy. With backing from seniors, students, commuters and more than 40 cities, it pushed the Northfield corridor route to the top of MnDOT’s statewide rail plan in 2015.
The Northfield corridor route is something of a successor to the long dormant Dan Patch Line. The product of entrepreneur Marion Willis Savage, the passenger rail route connected Minneapolis with Northfield more than a century ago. The Dan Patch line was named after Savage’s famous racehorse, Dan Patch. The initial route connected Minneapolis to Savage’s farm and then to Antlers Park, an amusement park on the shores of Lake Marion.
The venture was reasonably successful, providing Savage with the cash needed to extend the line to Northfield. However, the line found itself increasingly struggling with debt from failed expansion projects and entered into bankruptcy after Savage’s death.
Passenger rail survived until 1942 with limited ridership, but the route has since been used for freight rail only and is now owned by Union Pacific. Efforts to resuscitate the route were made some 50 years later, and it was identified as a priority in the 2000 statewide rail plan. The plan garnered strong opposition from west Twin Cities metro communities, and in 2002 the state passed a “gag rule” preventing further discussion of the Dan Patch Line. Instead of running through the west metro, the proposal backed by Nakasian would run through the east.
Nakasian said the project was launched out of a frustration with the lack of mass transit in the region. With Faribault, Northfield and Owatonna continuing to grow, she said that local roadways will grow increasingly clogged unless transit is added.
“How will we accommodate additional traffic expansion?” she asked “As you go north on I-35 into the south metro, we’ve built the interstate as thick as it can go … travel demands require that we have another form of transportation.”
In addition to clogging roadways, Nakasian said that the lack of mass transit is extremely inconvenient for many, including young people, seniors and lower-income residents. By adding passenger rail, she says the region could significantly broaden its appeal.
“It’s well attested that our young people, international businesses are looking for cities where you don’t have a car,” she said.
Founded on the rail line
Another potential benefit to adding mass transit is that it could significantly reduce emissions. While the state has managed to make its electrical supply much greener over the last decade, emissions from transportation have remained stubbornly high.
Most of all, Nakasian said the route would provide particularly strong value by utilizing existing rail infrastructure. In Northfield for example, the city’s historic depot could easily be utilized once again to accommodate passenger rail riders.
“When you think of rail, you may think of high-speed rail, and it’s fancy and urban, but the cities of southern Minnesota were founded on the rail line,” she said.
The route could be particularly beneficial for Northfield because according to Nakasian, roughly 60% of the city’s residents commute to Hennepin or Ramsey Counties. Lippert said he’s heard from many constituents who say passenger rail would make that commute much easier.
Northfield’s City Council is expected to discuss authoring a letter of support at its Tuesday night Council meeting, and Rice County could be soon to follow. Faribault’s City Council has expressed support for the project in the past, and Mayor Kevin Voracek said he thinks the plan makes sense.
“Any time you can get more efficient means of transportation, it’s great,” he said. “You can only fit so many people on a road.”
Rice County Commissioner Galen Malecha said he hopes the project will be part of what he sees as a long overdue rethink of transportation priorities in Minnesota, with an eye to reducing both costs and pollution.
“As we go into the future we will see more demand for rail,” he said. “Unfortunately, Minnesota is behind on the rail system compared to many other states.”
While several other rail lines have been proposed across the state, Lippert said the Northfield corridor route is among the most promising. That’s because with investment from Iowa and other states along the way, it could follow the I-35 corridor all the way down to Texas.
Nakasian has been in contact with leaders on other portions of the route and is optimistic that now could be a time to secure federal funding, with President Joe Biden and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg promising to increase rail funding.
The project has support in Congress as well, with Nakasian citing newly elected Colorado Sen. John Hickenlooper as a longtime backer. Coloradans could benefit from the new line because it would enable them to travel north or south without having to go through Chicago. At the federal level, backers like Hickenlooper will have outsized influence due to the extremely narrow Democratic majority in the U.S. Senate. In Minnesota, a similarly small Republican Senate majority could doom the proposal’s prospects.
Republicans have traditionally opposed rail and other mass transit projects, seeing them as primarily benefiting the metro at the expense of rural areas. However, the investment in the existing rail line could be much more efficient than building new high-speed rail lines.
Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, didn’t rule out supporting funding for the rail study but indicated that the project would need the support of Canadian Pacific Railway to get his support — and expressed concern that it could make a backlog of freight shipments on the rail line worse.
Nakasian expressed confidence that an arrangement could be worked out to bring the railroad on board. With proper investment, she believes that the railroad could both add passenger rail and move freight more quickly and efficiently than it does now.
“This is the nation’s artery system, these are its capillaries,” she said. “If we put money into it to make it run better for people, and invest it correctly, I think we could get freight rail trains to go faster as well.”