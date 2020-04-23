Minnetonka Public Schools has named Amy LaDue as its assistant superintendent for instruction.
LaDue, an Owatonna High School graduate and longtime educator in Owatonna, is currently assistant superintendent for Eastern Carver County Schools.
LaDue was director of teaching and learning for Owatonna Public Schools until leaving for Eastern Carver in June 2017.
During her career in Owatonna, she also served as curriculum and instruction coordinator, Title I coordinator, principal and teacher for OPS. She began her career in education as a teacher at St. Mary’s School in Owatonna, and worked as a teacher at Lincoln Elementary, later becoming principal at both Willow Creek and Wilson Elementary schools.
In her new role, LaDue will oversee the Minnetonka district’s teaching and learning department and will provide leadership for staff development, instructional technology, Title I, research and assessment, language immersion, high potential, Q Comp and all areas of curriculum and instruction.
She is currently completing her doctorate in educational policy and leadership at the University of Minnesota. She earned her master's in educational leadership from Southwest State University and her bachelor's in elementary education with a concentration in Spanish and kindergarten from Minnesota State University, Mankato. She holds a superintendent, a K-12 principal and elementary education licensures.
Superintendent Dennis Peterson said LaDue is a leader who has high expectations for herself and her teams.
“Her commitment to excellence make her an outstanding fit for the role of assistant superintendent of instruction,” Peterson said. “She is collaborative, knowledgeable and results oriented, and we look forward to having her join our leadership team.”
LaDue will begin her new position July 1.