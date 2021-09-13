Throughout the last year, one of the top economic discussions in southern Minnesota has been the competitive nature of the housing market. Not only are people able to sell their homes within hours of listing them, but they are able to sell them for much more than what was initially invested.
On the other side of the coin, however, it's a tough market for buyers, and the appeal of building a new home is continuing to grow in popularity — leaving the city of Owatonna with a completely new kind of obstacle.
“For a number of years, we’ve had no new lots developed,” said Troy Klecker, community development director for the city. “We’ve just been eating away at our inventory, and as the housing market continues to improve, we are going to see that need for more lots.”
According to Klecker, prior to the 2008 recession, there were more than 100 new single family homes being built within Owatonna every year. Matt Gillard, owner of RE/MAX Venture in Owatonna who has been working locally in real estate for more than two decades, said it was “unreal” how many homes were being built in a given year.
“The way it was back then, the cost to build a new home and buy a pre-existing one really wasn’t that extremely different,” Gillard said, adding that whenever one neighbor left to build a home the trend seemed to catch like wildfire. “It was so popular to build, it was just unbelievable how many people were going that route.”
Signs of that time are reappearing now.
Change in trends
Though 2008 famously hit the housing market hard, eventually leading to a rapid reduction in Owatonna's housing growth — less than 20 homes built for a number of years — Klecker said they are seeing a new uptick.
“It’s starting to ramp back up,” Klecker said, pointing out that for the last several years the city has seen roughly 30 new homes built per year. “In the next few years, I think we’ll see more development of single family lots, probably at a point we need to start looking at finding an investor to develop more of those lots.”
According to Klecker, the process to get more lots developed is lengthy, but pretty straightforward. He said once land is acquired, it would need to be annexed into the city, re-zoned to single family residential, then the developing process would begin.
“When the developer begins platting out the property, they need to lay out where the streets will be, the size the lots will be, show how the storm water is going to be managed for the development,” said Klecker. “Once all those plans are submitted and approved, the platting process for the subdivisions can begin.”
Meeting the demand
Of course, that process is only the very beginning — the plots still need to be sold to people who are looking to build their own home. Klecker said that how many plots the city will need to bring their inventory back to an appropriate number will all depend on the demand of the market. According to Gillard, that means they need those plots to get developed now.
“The demand is already here,” Gillard said. “With materials to build starting to come down, soon you’re going to see more and more people being able to afford building, because they made $50,000-$60,000 on their existing home over the last 12 months.”
Gillard said that, as people continue to make a profit off their homes, once the cost of building materials stabilizes at a more affordable price, he believes the new construction trends will begin to creep back up to the 100 new homes a year mark.
The draw of Owatonna
“It is hard to build a house for under $300,000, but the demand is absolutely there,” he continued, noting that lack of trades people is also driving up the expense of new construction costs. “But I do think 100-plus homes a year could be the case again … Owatonna has a lot to offer and will continue to attract new people.”
Klecker echoed Gillard’s sentiments about the attraction of Owatonna, and both men believe there is plenty of opportunity for more residential growth on the north and east sides of town. With new industries bringing in new jobs, and the new high school currently under construction, Klecker said the residential side is the only piece not growing at the same rate.
“We still have a lot of jobs open yet, and if we can add more housing, we can fill those jobs,” Klecker said. “We just haven’t really seen the amount of growth in residential development that we’re going to need to keep up with the rest.”