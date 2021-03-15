After tabling a decision about a roundabout at the intersection of 26th Street and State Avenue last month – with councilors requesting additional information on cost difference between a rotary traffic island and permanent traffic lights – the project has been given the go-ahead.
The Owatonna City Council approved the $2 million roundabout project in a 5-2 vote March 2. The project involves replacing the temporary traffic lights that Kyle Skov, the city’s engineer and public works director, described as a maintenance migraine. Councilors Doug Voss and Jeff Okerberg voted against the project.
“We have had to put in a lot of maintenance and the lights have a lot of downtime,” Skov said during the first discussion of the project in February. “Wires have been pulled down by trucks and the wind has knocked the lights out of service. We are constantly having to put up a four-way stop there. Hindsight is what it is, but they were installed temporary from the beginning.”
According to Skov, the city pays 25% toward certain items at the intersection that runs along County State Aid Highway 45 (State Avenue) and CSAH 34 (26th Street). The project is a joint cooperative agreement with Steele County and the project will be funded by a combination of county funds, CSAH funds and an estimated $466,720 from the city.
The project came from a 2015 county CSAH 35 Traffic and Infrastructure Improvement Needs Study that was completed to identify needs along the corridor and recommend immediate, short-term and long-range improvements. At the time, the intersection in question was controlled with an all-way stop, but traffic growth was expected to cause the intersection to fail operationally. Due to the close proximity to the railroad, however, discussions about a potential railroad overpass needed to be evaluated prior to a permanent decision on the intersection. In the meantime, it was decided to install temporary signals in 2016 with the expectation that if a railroad overpass was not explored further that a permanent solution such as roundabout could be built.
As directed by the council, Skov explained that the installation of permanent traffic signals would cost roughly $250,000 to $350,000 plus ongoing electrical cost and maintenance. A traffic signal is expected to have a life span of 30-40 years, but additional lanes and signal changes would likely be required as traffic increases during that timeframe, according to Skov.
“Permanent traffic signals would not address the safety issues experienced at this intersection,” Skov said as he again recommended the council approve the more expensive roundabout earlier this month. According to a traffic study, the intersection has experienced 3.8 crashes per year with a crash rate of 1.15 crashes per million entering vehicles (MEV) since the temporary signal system was installed. This is above the state average crash rate of 0.74 crashes/MEV for county signalized intersections. In presentation information for the council, county officials wrote that the skewed geometry of the approaches and the curved roadway through the intersection are likely factors in the high crash rate.
During the council meeting, Voss said he was uncomfortable with the timing of the project because of development coming to the area in housing and a new Owatonna High School. Okerberg said the public has been vocal about not being in favor of a roundabout in this location, specifically because it is just down the street from another roundabout at the 26th Street and North Cedar Avenue intersection. Councilor Kevin Raney said that while he understands roundabouts are typically safer, he is not sure he believes it would be in this specific location, to which Councilor Brent Svenby disagreed.
“We need to keep in mind that this is the first step in a series of projects to make improvements in that area,” Svenby said. “We may be looking 40 years out, but it’s still the first step in improving public safety.”
When asked about the potential timeline for the rest of the corridor updates – which could potentially bring another three roundabouts including two on the Interstate 35 ramps – Skov said it could range from five to 20 years before those projects are complete. Skov added that it will largely depend on when funding becomes available.
The tentative schedule for the project has construction slated to begin as early as this summer.