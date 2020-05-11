Owatonna Public Schools will continue its popular Coffee and Conversation series with Superintendent Jeff Elstad Friday morning via video call. Participants can join in from home, hear an update on distance learning and ask any questions they may have about the district’s response to COVID-19.
Elstad said he plans to discuss remote classes, meal provision and child care. By the end of the week, he’s hoping to have more information on what the district’s summer programming will look like. At an April 27 school board meeting, Elstad said credit recovery opportunities for high school students were a priority heading into the break, but that the fate of programs for the district’s younger students was less certain.
Of the decision to continue the Coffee and Conversation series — which initially began as a way to meet with community members ahead of the high school building bond referendum — virtually, Elstad said he figured residents may have a number of lingering questions on what distance learning looks like and what the next few months may entail for the district.
“I’m also sure with a lot of the things people are hearing around budget reductions, people might wonder about potential impacts that may have on school budgeting,” he added. “I just want to make myself available to answer questions.”
Other topics on many district residents’ minds include an end-of-year timeline and graduation plans — both of which the district has worked to solidify in recent days. Elstad said an email went out to families a little over a week ago, notifying them that there would be no new distance learning after May 22. The remaining time through the end of the school year on June 5 will be used to collect district-owned technology, and hopefully provide a little typical capstone fun, like virtual picnics and field trips, for elementary students.
When it comes to graduation, high school administrators have sent out a survey to seniors asking them to vote on potential options. Elstad added that these will come down to either doing an entirely virtual ceremony, or having a type of drive-in graduation in a parking lot or open area.
“With the options we have available, [Principal Kory Kath] wanted students to be able to vote,” said Elstad. “He’s collecting that information right now, and I may be able to share more about that on Friday.”
After sharing an update, Elstad said he would field any questions community members might have. District residents who are interested in participating are encouraged to RSVP by Wednesday afternoon to get meeting details.