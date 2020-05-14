The Owatonna Parks and Recreation Department is encouraging residents to get off our couch and move – and help out the community along the way.
The Stronger Together 50K virtual competition is aimed at helping people go the distance as we head into the summer months. The event is a collaboration between Parks and Rec, Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism and the Owatonna Business Partnership.
“We had just offered a virtual 5K and thought it would be nice to have something that goes a little bit longer,” said Jessica Abrahams with Parks and Rec, adding that most of their spring and summer programs have been canceled due to COVID-19. “We’ve been seeing other communities hosting virtual color runs, and the chamber has been promoting the ‘stronger together’ theme, so we thought this would be kind of something different that we could offer to get people out and being active.”
From now until June 30, participants can count their daily activities toward their 50K goal — approximately 31 miles — with registration proceeds going toward a new business recovery program. Jumpstart Owatonna, run through the Chamber Foundation, will provide grant dollars and other in-kind services to small businesses as they move through the COVID-19 pandemic and begin to reopen.
Chamber President Brad Meier said that it will serve as a “resource hub” for business owners to find what they need in terms of protective personal equipment, marketing help, and preparing their facilities to provide safe environments for the public.
“We thought that is we’re going to make any proceeds on this, that Jumpstart would be a great organization to give to,” Abrahams said. Most of the virtual programs provided by Parks and Rec since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and stay-at-home orders in Minnesota have been free for the public, but the Stronger Together 50K will have a $15 registration fee.
“At the end of the 50K — once you’ve completed the goal — you’ll get a commemorative ‘Stronger Together’ medal,” Abrahams said.
People of any age and living in any location can compete in the virtual 50K, with a $5 shipping fee for those living outside of Owatonna who earn their medal. Abrahams said that any workout or daily activity — from running to lifting weights to cleaning the house — counts towars the goal using the online conversion tool provided by Parks and Rec on its website. The tool with convert any activity into kilometers to help measure the 50K progress.
While any activity will count toward the 50K, Abrahams is hopeful that it will encourage more residents to take advantage of Owatonna’s extensive parks and trails system — a trend she has personally noticed in the last two months.
“We are definitely seeing a lot more people using our parks and on our trails,” Abrahams said. “Just myself, when I’m going for a walk on the trails, I notice a lot more people than usual."