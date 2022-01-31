We all have questions for those in the great beyond — but are you willing to deal with the potential consequences of opening the door to the afterlife?
Soon, Owatonnans can see the horror — and the shenanigans — the come from playing such a risky game.
A 1940’s haunting and comedy classic is coming to the Little Theatre of Owatonna this month. “Blithe Spirit”, originally written by Noel Coward, centers around the author and socialite Charles Condomine, who invites a nutty psychic medium to his house to organize a séance in order to gain knowledge for his upcoming book about the occult.
The séance goes awry when the medium is able to summon the a spirit from his past, and he ends up being haunted by the ghost of his late wife, Elvira, who has been dead for several years.
Director Kathy Rush Vizina has been involved in community theatre for nearly 30 years. “Blithe Spirit” was the first production she was involved in during her college years, and the fifth production she has directed at the Little Theatre of Owatonna.
“Noel Coward wrote the play in less than a week and it has certainly stood the test of time,” Rush Vizina said. “It’s definitely a favorite of mine.”
Entering their fifth week of rehearsal, before technical and dress rehearsals begin, the cast and crew is excited for opening night.
Gail Zollner, who plays the medium, Madame Arcati, described her character as “eccentric” and “a little bit kooky."
“She’s a medium, but she might not be the best one,” Zollner laughed. “She’s definitely a bit of a comic relief. She thinks she’s got it all together, but that’s not really the case in reality.”
Following the séance, which had unwittingly summoned the ghost of Charles’ deceased wife, things with his current wife, Ruth, played by Theresa Scheidt, get interesting as the ghost of Elvira remains after the séance has concluded.
“She starts to think he’s going a bit mad,” Scheidt said. “He’s talking to people only he can see and hear.”
According to Courtney Kryzer, who plays the role of Edith, things in the home escalate following the departure of Madame Arcati and the Bradmans.
"Elvira's ghost sticks around and starts causing a ruckus and trying to sabotage Charles' marriage," Kryzer said, hinting that Charles' wife-related problems are only just beginning.
Though the directors and cast describe the play as a comedy, they wouldn’t consider it of the slapstick variety. Through the twists and turns of the story, the characters play off each other in such a way that is effortless.
“A lot of the comedy comes from the interaction between the characters and how they handle the situations they’re presented with,” Rush Vizina said.
Many of the cast members have previously participated in a variety of productions together and frequently enjoy the special bonds that formed through the shared experience and hobby of being involved in theatre.
“One thing I love about the theatre community is the friendships that have formed between us when, without the little theatre, we probably would have never met,” Zollner said.