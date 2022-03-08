"I didn't think it would happen to me," said Shelly Johnson, as she reflected back on the past six months of her life.
At the end of August, Johnson admitted she wasn't feeling the greatest. She had been having difficulties breathing, and eventually it led to pain in her left side and in her back, landing her in the St. Mary's Hospital emergency room in Rochester.
After heart scans, CT scans and blood work all came back with the conclusion that Johnson's heart was fine, relieving some of her biggest concerns, it was the news about her kidney that topped her world upside down.
A mass, roughly seven centimeters, had been located on her left kidney.
"I knew it wasn't good, because my sister had her right kidney removed three years ago when she had cancer there," Johnson said. "I told the doctor that I didn't realize that type of cancer was genetic, and they said it really isn't — it's just weird."
Johnson was ultimately diagnosed with clear cell renal cell carcinoma on her kidney. Her doctors immediately began scheduling appointments and evaluations, and in September they presented Johnson with three options: burn off the mass, remove part of the kidney, or — what they said was her best bet — have a nephrectomy and remove the kidney entirely.
As Johnson weighed her options, there was more than just herself to keep in mind. Her two sons, Kenneth and Patrick, have long been the forefront of her world, and the news impacted them just as much, if not more, than herself.
"It was so scary for them," Johnson said, noting her one son had been seriously ill back in 2012 and had underwent dialysis for an extended period of time. "The first thing he said to me was, 'Mom, I can't give you a kidney.'"
An emotional Johnson said hearing fear and concern in your child's voice as they are simply trying to care for you is the last thing any mother wants to hear. After explaining to both her sons that they don't have to worry about her, that she can take care of herself and live a good, healthy life with one kidney, Johnson agreed to have the organ removed in October.
"I had just been thinking, if the mass is already that big, what if it spreads?" Johnson said regarding her decision to do the procedure. "My youngest sister is a nurse and she agreed, I might as well just take it out so I don't have to worry about it going anywhere else. So I said let's just get it done."
Unfortunately, during Johnson's three-month checkup in January, CT scans showed growth in nodules that concerned the doctors. A biopsy came back positive for her cancer, and she was promptly transferred to the oncology department in Rochester.
"I don't sleep very much lately," Johnson said with a half-hearted laugh. "I just keep thinking, if it has already grown in three months, how much more is it going to progress? Will it be too late?"
As Johnson waits for her selected treatment of immunotherapy medication, she hasn't had much time to feel alone. Having been a force in the hockey community for many years, with both her sons avid Owatonna hockey players, her second family has gone all-out showing her support from the ice. Johnson was recently one of three hockey moms honored at the most recent Owatonna High School boys hockey team "Stick it to Cancer" night.
"That was kind of an honor," Johnson said, adding that leaning on the other hockey moms who are battling or have battled cancer, Beth Bogan and Royetta Spurgeon, was also incredibly helpful in preventing her from isolating herself and feeling alone. "Having this kind of support from the community, it's kind of overwhelming at points, but it's good."
The support doesn't stop there. This year, Johnson will be one of two recipients for the 2022 From the Heart Run/Walk, the charity race that raises money and provides emotional support for area families battling cancer. Though Johnson has never personally participated in the charity event before, she and her sons have known people who have been recipients in the past.
"I know that it is very helpful and there is a lot of support form everyone," Johnson said. "The people who have gone through it before have told me that they’re there to help and to utilize their support."
Though she isn't typically one to be in the spotlight by choice, Johnson said she is hopefully by sharing her story that others like her will know how to listen to their own bodies, too. She also hopes it will inspire others to be supportive of those around them, whether it be at a charity race or on the hockey rink.
"Take the opportunity to pay it forward," Johnson said. "You just never know when it might be your turn for someone to pay it forward to you."
The second recipient of the From the Heart Run/Walk is Jen Schwab, who was featured in the Feb. 24 issue of the People's Press.