...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
An Owatonna man has been sentenced to more than a year in prison for attacking a woman who had an active restraining order against him, according to court documents.
Steven Allen Un, 32, was sentenced Dec. 28 to 18 months in prison by Judge Joseph Bueltel in Steele County District Court. In August, Un was convicted of felony domestic assault by strangulation, as well as three misdemeanor charges for domestic assault and violating a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order. The charges were originally filed in June, and only the felony charge was given a pronounced sentence.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were dispatched in June for a report of an assault taking place on 23rd Street Northeast. The victim told officers she was walking down the street when Un pulled up alongside her, jumped out of his vehicle, grabbed her by the throat and threw her to the ground. According to the victim statement, Un got on top of her with one hand around her throat, pushing down and choking her, and hitting her in the face with the other hand. The victim said Un threw her phone across the street when she attempted to call the police.
A witness to the incident told officers he could hear the victim screaming from down the street, asking him to call 911. The witness said he saw a man on top of the victim and swinging his fists at her before he called the police.
On June 12, Un was picked up by Dodge County deputies in Claremont. Owatonna police transported him to the Steele County Detention Center, where Un declined to provide a statement.
Un currently has several open cases pending, including one in Steele County for felony credit card fraud and two in Rice County on drug charges. His next court appearance in Steele County is scheduled for March 10 and court hearings in his Rice County cases have yet to be scheduled.
Un is currently incarcerated at the state prison in St. Cloud with an anticipated release date of Aug. 31 of this year.