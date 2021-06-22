The Owatonna School Board gave Superintendent Jeff Elstad a positive review during a recent work session.
The review explored Elstad's performance regarding the Owatonna Public School’s four commitments: 21st century learning, high quality teaching and learning, safe and caring community and equity.
School Board Chair Mark Sebring presented a document with recurring comments and sentiment shared among school board members regarding Elstad’s evaluation at the June 14 meeting. No action was taken during the work session, but the board will revisit the evaluation in its regular meeting next week.
Under the 21st century learning aim, Sebring noted that Elstad encourages failure, risk taking and growth, adding that Elstad is also a collaborator and willing listener. The document also noted Elstad’s work on bringing a new high school building to fruition.
“When we hired Mr. Elstad four years ago, we made it really clear that that was one of the objectives, and it's completely worthwhile to make sure that this is lifted up and brought up that this success was the result of tireless efforts on his part, and cultivating the spirit of trust in our school district,” Sebring said.
The board believes there is room for Elstad to sharpen the focus on the 21st century learning initiative and incorporate it into the operational plan moving forward. More information about what 21st century learning looks will come this summer, when the board reviews Elstad’s work within the community. This work includes gathering input on what is the desired daily experience within the Owatonna Public School system.
School Board member Nikki Gieseke further praised Elstad for his willingness to ask questions, learn and make connections with the local business community.
Within the secondary aim of high quality teaching and learning, Sebring noted Elstad’s ability to to build a team of professionals and build relationships.
“It's wonderful to continue to read comments and hear the community, the teaching community, and the public talk about the importance of building those relationships with students,” Sebring said, adding there are still opportunities to find ways to demonstrate growth within the high quality teaching and learning aim that do not tie into assessment data.
As far as the safe and caring community aim is, the board feels Elstad’s ability to build positive and healthy relationships is the foundation to his approach.
“We have an excellent superintendent, leading the charge with regard to ‘how do we tackle a global pandemic,’ and how it affects our students and their families,” Sebring said.
Based on the comments received by other board members, Elstad did a good job of making the best out of a difficult situation. The board asks that he continue to identify clear boundaries and operate with transparency.
The final aim is equity, to which Elstad has been on a journey of raising awareness and having important conversations. The board asked him to sharpen his focus and help the community connect the dots as to “why” this equity initiative is so important.
School Board member Timothy Jensen pointed out that in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, these four aims were still reached.
Following the report, Elstad spoke about his need to continue his work within the aims and he said he is aware there are some areas where he needs to improve. He expressed his gratitude for having a great team, staff, students and community who are willing to step up and serve whenever they are asked to do so.
“My singular focus which has been, is now, and will always be my focus is on students and the growth of our students, and whatever it takes for us to do that,” Elstad said.
Elstad has served in the Owatonna superintendent role for four years.