While high school football fields, baseball diamonds and tennis courts around the state have been sitting empty for weeks awaiting a potential reopening of schools later this spring, a number of local facilities haven’t remained completely in the dark.
The past few nights, school administrators and coaches from across the state have waited until dusk and ventured out to the stands, turning on the floodlights and often taking a solitary moment to recall past games and conjure up images of how arenas will look once students and fans return.
On both Friday and Monday evening, districts across southern Minnesota flipped the switch at designated times, often getting the word out in advance and inviting community members to drive by and take in the lights from a safe distance — encouraging everyone to stay in their cars in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the pandemic that has caused schools to cancel activities and move to distance learning through April.
“It started as a grassroots thing in some communities,” explained Activities Director Marc Achterkirch at Owatonna High School. “Some schools are lighting up their baseball diamonds, some are lighting up their football stadiums or both.
As the Minnesota State High School League has begun compiling a list and coordinating the lights on social media, the movement has adopted the hashtag “BeTheLightMN” and for some will become a weekly event.
In Owatonna, Achterkirch said the school will continue to illuminate its football field every Monday night in April, starting at 8:20 p.m. and running for 20 minutes. Most schools are participating around the same time, anywhere between 8 and 9 p.m. on certain nights of the week. Flipping the switch at 8:20 p.m., or 20:20 p.m. using a 24-hour clock, is often being used as a way to celebrate this year’s graduating class.
“Our focus is on the seniors right now and how we can honor them,” noted Alison Mach, associate principal for the Blooming Prairie Public Schools. “We'll try to do some things that recognize the community and our students, and provide an experience that’s memorable to them, even if that’s not the same one they usually have.”
While Mach kept the high school football field’s floodlights on for the entire hour from 8 to 9 p.m. on Monday, she also spread the word asking community members to turn porch lights or luminaries on at 8:20 p.m. From her view in the crow’s nest, Mach described seeing lights come on around town and being able to watch as cars gathered around the field.
“It was a neat experience. I feel like it was a period of time where people could smile and say, ‘Things are going to be OK,’” she noted.
In Owatonna, head baseball coach Tate Cummins first introduced the idea by lighting up Dartts Park on Friday night after seeing other districts doing something similar through the high school league. Like Mach, he said visiting the fields in this new context was a unique experience.
“You look at the field and imagine that the night before, we could have been playing our first game,” he noted. Cummins added that, as a number of cars drove in to see the lights, he was also picturing past plays and what the park may look like in the future once the varsity baseball team is able to return to its home turf.
With all league athletics and activities temporarily suspended, he noted that he’s been trying to find ways to stay connected with the team — posting baseball drills for students to do at home via social media and sending out weekly emails aimed at helping the athletes stay positive.
“It’s hard to imagine being a senior at this point where you’re not allowed to compete, potentially not able to walk with your classmates at graduation, not able to see your teachers and coaches on a daily basis,” added Cummins.
As with the high school, he said he plans to turn on the lights at Dartts Park on a weekly basis starting at 8:20 p.m. on Fridays and running for 20 minutes.
In Blooming Prairie, Mach said she’s unsure if the lighting will turn into a regular event.
“I think this one-time thing was kind of neat to see, because a lot of people came out. The longer you continue it, I don’t know if you get that same effect,” she noted. “Maybe we’ll turn them on again sometime in May, but I’ve also got to think of some other creative ways to [stay connected].”
Like Mach, Faribault High School Activities Director Keith Badger said he also likely would keep the district’s participation in “BeTheLightMN” as a one-time event, after lighting up the Bruce Smith Field at 8:30 p.m. last Friday.
“I think at this time, it’s a one time thing,” he explained. “I think the positive thing is that it becomes a symbol of hope for our community and coaches. We also recognize the fact that we don’t want it to become a social event and want to make sure people are safe.”
Across the region, districts are asking anyone who comes out to see the lights to stay in their cars and remain six feet away from others, a distance that’s considered safer when it comes to the likelihood of transmitting COVID-19. Also, as Achterkirch pointed out, one of the benefits to turning the stadium lights on is that they can be seen both near and far.
“If you’re in [rural Minnesota], you can see the stadium lights from a long way away,” he noted. “People know when the lights are on and they’re a sign of honor, hope and strength. We’re all in this together and we’re all pulling together.”