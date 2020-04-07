Despite a monthlong period of distance learning, the football field at Owatonna High School was lit up Monday night in anticipation of the time when classes and activities can resume as normal. Joining districts across the state in showing support for students who are having to adapt to a new routine, the floodlights were turned on for 20 minutes starting at 8:20 p.m., in honor of this year's graduating class. (Photo courtesy of Marc Achterkirch/Owatonna Public Schools)