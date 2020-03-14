For many, cases of the new coronavirus COVID-19 may include only mild respiratory symptoms, age and underlying health conditions put certain demographics at risk for more severe reactions, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Basing their conclusions on information that has come out of China, where the virus was first identified earlier this winter, older adults and those with chronic medical conditions like diabetes, and heart and lung disease, may be more susceptible to falling seriously ill after contracting COVID-19. As of Friday, the agency was recommending that people in this demographic stock up on supplies — including both prescriptions and over-the-counter medications, notably those that can help treat fever. The CDC also recommends having enough groceries on hand to be able to stay home for a period of time.
In a press conference Friday afternoon, Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm didn’t recommend that people refrain from going to the grocery store or running errands, but advised limiting gatherings of individuals at a higher risk of severe symptoms to 10 people or less.
The announcement came as part of Gov. Tim Walz’s peacetime emergency declaration, which will last for five days and then at least another month, if approved to continue by an executive council.
In addition to limiting large gatherings and exposure to crowds, Amy Caron, director of Steele County Public Health, advised at-risk residents living at home to limit visitors.
“Maybe ask people ahead of time if they’ve had a fever, shortness of breath or persistent coughing in the last 48 hours and, if so, really consider delaying the visit.”
For individuals no longer living alone, many area senior and assisted living communities have taken steps to restrict visitation to the facility in an effort to combat the disease’s spread.
“We’ve limited social visitation by family members unless there’s a medical reason, and we’re also screening all those that do come into the building for any signs, symptoms or travel to high-risk areas,” said Teresa Hildebrandt, executive director of the Benedictine Living Community of St. Peter. “We’re doing that campus-wide.”
The southern Minnesota facility has skilled nursing, assisted and independent living areas, and is operated through the Benedictine Health System, which also runs the Koda Living Community in Owatonna and is recently opened a facility in Northfield.
Hildebrandt added that family members didn’t seem surprised by the new requirements when she first reached out, attributing this to the prevalence of information on the arrival of COVID-19 in Minnesota. As of Friday afternoon, there have been 14 cases confirmed by the MDH, with the majority in the Twin Cities metro and one reported Wednesday in the Rochester area.
Hildebrandt said her facility started enacting restrictions Thursday, following a call with the MDH earlier this week.
“We’ve been on a lot of various calls with our corporate offices and the MDH,” she added. “I think all long-term care providers have followed suit and we’re all doing pretty much the same thing.”
Having worked in the field for over 30 years, Hildebrandt said these limitations differ from what’s been done in the past during intense bouts of influenza in that there’s no set end date. She added that the facility has shifted activities to take place in small groups and one-on-one bases in order to avoid larger gatherings.
“If we’re not allowing visitors to come in, we want to make sure that [residents] have other events and things going on to maintain that socialization,” she noted, “because it’s hard on them not to see family and friends.”
Leslie Lovett, MDH emerging infections unit supervisor, noted that in addition to avoiding large gatherings and crowds, those at higher risk should also refrain from non-essential air travel and going on a cruise.
COVID-19 is transmitted primarily via respiratory droplets when an infected person sneezes or coughs, but can also be passed along on infected surfaces, according to the CDC.
After taking the necessary precautions — including frequent hand washing, disinfecting commonly touched surfaces and maintaining a 6-foot distance in prolonged interactions — she noted that individuals will also want to make a plan for if they do contract COVID-19.
In addition to talking with their primary care provider to stock up on necessary medications, she added this also means making a plan with a family member, friend or neighbor in the event of an emergency. Lovett advised identifying backup caregivers as well, in the event that others fall ill.
“The first and best thing people can do if they have older family members or loved ones that they’re providing care for is to avoid visiting when they’re sick,” said Lovett. “They definitely need to identify someone else that can provide that care when they’re sick and until their symptoms are resolved.”
For more information on COVID-19 symptoms, spread and treatment, visit the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov.
