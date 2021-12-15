It takes a village to raise a child, and it takes a community to build the school in which they are to learn.
Earlier this year the 761 Foundation and the Owatonna Foundation each donated $250,000 to Owatonna Public Schools to construct a large community room within the new high school.
The donations are to come in five $50,000 installments. One of those installments was accepted at Monday’s school board meeting, along with several other gifts to the district.
Superintendent Jeff Elstad said the district is continuously thankful for the generosity of local businesses and organizations that continue to invest in the students at Owatonna Public Schools.
The 2,400-square-foot multipurpose room will be located near the new high school’s activities entrance with additional access to the outdoor courtyard adjacent to the stadium. The space has the ability to be used as a classroom, as well as for community gatherings, ceremonies, seminars and many other possibilities, according to Bruce Paulson, chair of the 761 Foundation. There will also be a movable dividing wall, which will maximize the room’s usefulness and flexibility and allow for collaborative opportunities.
Paulson said the room will be a great way to invest in the community and, more importantly, the young minds of the students in the district.
The 761 Foundation was created in the early 1990s as Minnesota was changing the way funds were allocated to schools. The founders believed that creating the foundation, which was to operate independently from the district and the school board, would be a great way to serve students at Owatonna Public Schools, according to the foundation website. In the beginning, the foundation had assets of $55,000. Today, those assets are nearly $3.5 million.
“Since its inception, the 761 Foundation has had two primary functions,” Paulson said. “Awarding scholarships to high school seniors and the mini grants for teachers and administrators in the district.”
The 761 Foundation offers several scholarships to graduating high school seniors, totaling around $140,000 each year. There are also two $500 scholarships awarded to elementary K-6 teachers for any additional training that would help them increase their skills and knowledge in writing, spelling, handwriting and reading.
In January of each year, teachers and administrators begin the application process for the grants the 761 Foundation provides. According to Paulson, approximately $100,000 is awarded to different programs throughout the district.
“We receive 80 to 90 odd applications for grants each year from teachers and administrators,” Paulson said. “Unfortunately we are only able to accept around half of those applications.”
The allocation committee gathers to go through the applications which detail what program needs to be funded, how much money is needed and the expected outcomes from the funding and program for the following school year and those funds are granted in the spring. These mini grants usually range from $200 up to $5,000 according to Paulson.
Among other gifts accepted at the Monday school board meeting was $15,000 from Mayo Clinic Health System for the Career Pathways program and two anonymous donations for activities scholarships in the amounts of $200 and $250.