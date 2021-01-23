With nearly a full year in the books since COVID-19 hit Minnesota, it’s abundantly clear that the pandemic has altered life in a way that few could have imagined.
Yet to an older generation of area residents, the tight restrictions implemented to stop the spread of the virus might not seem so novel after all. Just over 100 years ago, a similarly tight system of restrictions was implemented to stop another deadly disease.
The 1918 Flu pandemic was one of the most deadly events the world has ever seen. With approximately 500 million people, or one third of the world population, contracting the virus, death tolls dwarfed the current pandemic when adjusted for population growth.
At its peak, the 1918 virus reduced life expectancy by a staggering 12 years. In Minnesota, approximately 12,000 people died from the pandemic even though the state’s population is less than half of what it is today.
Journalist and author Curt Brown spent more than 30 years at newspapers in the Twin Cities as well as Fergus Falls. Named Minnesota Journalist of the Year in 2013, Brown retired to Colorado soon after but has continued to write a popular history column for the Star-Tribune. With the 100th anniversary of the pandemic approaching, Brown was asked by the Minnesota Historical Society to look into the pandemic, as well as the war and forest fires which devastated northern Minnesota in 1918, ravaging across 1,500 square miles of land.
The result of Brown’s work was his latest book “Minnesota, 1918: When Flu, Fire and War Ravaged the State.” Released to little fanfare in fall 2019, the book suddenly became much more popular, and Brown has since been asked to discuss it with regularity. Though significant commonalities exist, Brown says that in other ways the 1918 pandemic was different. Notably, the public health response to the pandemic was greatly hampered by a lack of understanding of the virus.
It would be 15 years before scientists even isolated a virus and began to study its properties. Nonetheless, Brown notes in his book that the Mayo Clinic, still run by the Mayo brothers, put great effort into trying to come up with a vaccine to end the pandemic.
The vaccine was the brainchild of Dr. Edward Rosenow, a celebrated research physician who the Mayos finally lured from Chicago to Rochester in 1915. A bacteriologist, Rosenow’s services came in particularly handy when the flu began to hit. After examining sputum samples coughed up by the hospital’s sick patients, Rosenow targeted streptococcus bacteria found in many cases and developed a three-dose vaccine designed to treat pneumonia that often killed flu patients as a secondary infection.
Rosenow initially conceded the vaccine’s efficacy was unclear and its premise experimental, but he was nonetheless inundated with interest by a desperate population. Soon he began citing studies claiming that it was wildly effective, preventing the large majority of cases.
Such claims were rebuffed by the American Medical Association, and subsequent examinations of the vaccine indeed found it to be useless. In a private letter to a Minneapolis doctor, Will Mayo described the vaccine’s value as “purely theoretical” and said he would not take it.
Nonetheless, the Mayos and Rosenow continued to promote the vaccine and it was circulated widely. With doctors desperate to get any treatment out the door, record keeping was poor and traditional scientific protocol largely abandoned.
Masking, circa 1918
Without an effective vaccine, Minnesota was left to rely heavily on disease mitigation strategies. In a recent episode of their show “Faribault 1855,” aired on Faribault Community Television, hosts Sam Temple and Logan Ledman dive into those restrictions. Ledman noted that unlike with the current pandemic, restrictions on public activity were implemented at the city level. After initially resisting the kind of tight restrictions put in place elsewhere, Faribault went into a tight lockdown in November 1918.
Under the citywide shutdown schools, libraries, churches, theaters and a variety of other businesses were closed. Stores and banks were only allowed limited hours of operation, with only six customers allowed in the door at one time.
Owatonna’s approach was a bit softer, according to research done by Vincent Keserich for the Steele County Historical Society. While the flu was slow to make it to the city, the Owatonna People’s Press reported that the disease had finally made its way to the county on Oct. 11, 1918.
In response, the Owatonna City Council closed all dance halls and theaters on Oct. 15. Owatonna’s neighbors in Blooming Prairie went a step further as the village council closed the local school, theater and churches indefinitely, and banned all public gatherings. Blooming Prairie’s quick actions appear to have been effective, as on Oct. 31, the People’s Press reported that there were no cases of flu in Blooming Prairie. Neighboring Medford was less fortunate, and its battle with the flu would stretch into 1919.
Medford’s City Council closed schools as a precaution, a policy which remained in place for exactly six weeks. The school closed again on Jan. 13, as a vicious outbreak even infected the school’s superintendent. Yet the flu still wasn’t done with Medford — it would take two more closures in February and March of 1920 to finally stamp it out in the city for good.
Another similarity between that pandemic and the current one was related to masking. In Faribault and other cities, people were required to wear gauze masks while in essential businesses like stores, in hopes of slowing the spread of the disease.
Like today, opposition to masks rose up from a grassroots level, with marches held in major cities. However, the gauze masks worn during the pandemic were almost entirely ineffective at curbing the spread, with Brown attributing the ineffectiveness to the poor choice of material.
On the whole though, Minnesota’s shutdown delivered some success. Ledman noted that by the end of December, the flu was retreating from Minnesota. While it did linger over the next several years, it never returned with the vengeance it had previously shown.
One factor that differentiated the 1918 pandemic from most flu pandemics before and since was who it hit the hardest. COVID-19 isn’t particularly unusual in that it targets the elderly as well as immunocompromised individuals who are particularly vulnerable. By contrast, the 1918 pandemic hit hardest among the young and able bodied, resulting in carnage at campuses and within the military — though the virus didn’t succeed in pulling President Woodrow Wilson’s attention away from the war in Europe.
In the college city
Because of Minnesota’s demographics at the time, along with its large number of colleges and universities, Ledman said that the 1918 pandemic unleashed particular devastation at Minnesota — including at campuses here in Rice County.
“The fact that there were a lot of places that clustered young people together was a factor that negatively affected Minnesota,” he said.
While Ledman and Temple didn’t focus their episode on responses in other area communities, the Northfield Historical Society has a new online exhibit on the topic, courtesy of three Carleton College students enrolled in the Historians for Hire course.
Lea Winston, Sasha Mothershead and KatieRose Kimball relied heavily on the Northfield News archives for their research, along with the campus newspapers at both Carleton (the Carletonian) and St. Olaf (the Manitou Messenger).
While they didn’t respond to requests for an interview, Winston, Mothersehead and Kimball went through an exhaustive amount of material to piece together a story of what it was like to live through that bleak hour in Northfield’s history.
Due to spread in nearby communities, Northfield’s City Council ordered the closure of schools and churches at a special meeting on Oct. 10, 1918. That decision was reversed just a week later, with no spread yet in the city.
The flu soon made its way to Northfield and on Nov. 11, the city instituted a much tougher influenza ban. Not only were churches, schools and the library, along with other public spaces, closed, but public gatherings were forbidden altogether. Under the emergency Northfield ordinance, six people were allowed per 200 square feet of space in retail stores. Restaurants and lunch rooms could continue serving — but soft drinks, soda water and ice cream had to go.
By late November the situation had improved, but the lifting of restrictions didn’t begin until Dec. 12. Even so, schools would not reopen until after Christmas, and other restrictions remained in place until that time as well.
St. Olaf was hit much harder by the flu than Carleton, but the exact reasons for that aren’t clear, as both colleges implemented lockdowns that were largely similar. Five Oles died from the flu and many more sickened, while Carleton lost a professor, but no students.
Public reaction is documented by several newspaper articles from the era. According to the Northfield Independent, public support for the lockdowns were initially strong, with residents seeing it as patriotic and an extension of the war effort. When a second wave of the virus hit in early 1920, attitudes were more weary and skepticism more prominent. An article in the Independent openly questioned the efficacy of lockdowns — a striking contrast to public reaction to the first wave.
While the pandemic eventually receded, it left a significant legacy in Northfield and the nation. Interest in health science and disease prevention rose significantly, and may have even contributed to public support for construction of a new Northfield Hospital.
Yet even with all of the medical advances that have come about since, there is still much about the 1918 virus that is not well understood -—and the descendants of this deadliest of viruses have continued to haunt humanity for decades.