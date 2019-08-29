OWATONNA — While the end of summer for many students may have meant last trips to the beach, bonfires with friends, and chasing the sun before heading back to school next week, for five Owatonna High School students, however, the end of summer also has meant an opportunity to work with some of the country’s finest in terms of conductors and music educators.
Dallas Carlson, Charity Jackson, Ashton Jensen, Kaitlynn Paulson, and Lauren Phelps were among 565 music students throughout Minnesota who were selected for the Minnesota Music Educators Association All-State Ensembles. Paulson, who plays the violin, attended the All-State Orchestra Camp in August at the University of Minnesota–Duluth, while the remaining four were sent to the University of Minnesota–Twin Cities for All-State Band. Jackson, who plays the bass clarinet, and Phelps, who plays the bassoon, played with the Symphonic Band while Carlson, who plays the tuba, and Jensen, who plays the alto saxophone, played with the Concert Band.
While the auditioning process was competitive and the all-state experience was incomparable, one student was selected to experience yet another unparalleled opportunity.
Phelps, who is entering her junior year at OHS, auditioned with her bassoon and was selected for the All-National Symphony Orchestra in Orlando, Florida come November. The All-National Honor Ensembles are part of the National Association for Music Education.
“It was kind of shaky for a while,” Phelps said about waiting to hear if she was accepted. “We had to audition before we even knew if we made it to All-State, so when we audition you have to mark that your application is still pending.”
The original audition process for both All-State and All-National occurred in the spring before the 2018-2019 school year had come to an end. In order to qualify for All-National, a student had to be a part of All-State, which added to the anxiety for Phelps waiting to learn the news.
However, good news was well received at Phelps’ household as she learned in May that she would be heading to All-State and then was notified in July that she would also be heading to All-National.
Recently coming off the high of the All-State experience, however, Phelps said she is just happy to be a part of the entire experience.
“It is all super exciting,” she said. “I got to try a contrabassoon [at All-State] for the first time and I have always wanted to try one of those. I also go to work with somebody else who plays bassoon who isn’t my private lesson teacher, so just learning from someone else was really beneficial for me.”
Her favorite part, though, was having an opportunity to make music with talented students from around the state.
“We’re super proud of her,” said Dawn Phelps, mother of Lauren Phelps. “She’s just done wonderful things with her instrument since starting in 7th grade and this was both her first time auditioning and first time going to All-State.”
Dawn Phelps is also a member of the Music Boosters of Owatonna board, which awarded each of the five students that headed to All-State with a scholarship to cover half their costs. Dawn Phelps said that the Boosters have a long history of supporting the music program in Owatonna and that they continue to be proud of what the local students can accomplish.
“What we’ve seen is kids that are balanced in doing things besides just their academics seem to have their science and math come easier for them,” she explained. “Music has enhanced the lives of so many kids that I know. It just helps with the education and academic work.”
“The music program in general in Owatonna is outstanding and we’ve been really blessed to have our kids be a part of this program for the last eight years,” Dawn Phelps continued. “We recognize that this is an unusually good program that we have here.”
As last days of her summer vacation come to an end and her countdown to All-National begins, Lauren Phelps stated that she is excited to have yet another chance to make music with a new batch of kids. She also wanted to encourage strongly the other music students in her community to audition for All-State, adding that they have nothing to lose.
“Always audition no matter what, and if you didn’t get in keep practicing and try again next year,” she said. “Just because you didn’t make it doesn’t mean you are a bad musician, just the same as how a test doesn’t show your true academic merit.”
The All-State Ensembles will gather in February in Minneapolis for rehearsals and performances at Orchestra Hall and the Minneapolis Convention Center.