After narrowly missing out on the first round, the city of Owatonna has been awarded funds from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to connect two of its most popular trails.
During the Owatonna City Council meeting Tuesday, Parks and Recreation Director Jenna Tuma happily announced that the city was selected to receive a DNR Local Trail Connections grant to help connect the Kaplan’s Woods Parkway and 18th Street trails. The grant totals $100,000 and calls for the city to pitch in a 25% match.
“This is all part of the big picture as we connect all of the dots together in our trail system,” Tuma said. “It’s a significant trail connection toward creating a bigger trail network.”
According to Mary Jo Knudson, the city’s recreation supervisor who was instrumental in applying for the grant, Owatonna scored high on the grant program in 2020. When Knudson asked what she could work on when applying again for the grant in the future, she said she was told that the DNR simply didn’t have enough money to fund each request.
“It was very encouraging to know we’re doing the right things and planning the right things,” Knudson said. “Hearing that certainly puts smiles on our faces.”
Knudson said this particular portion of trails was selected because of public safety concerns. Between the popularity of the two trails and the high traffic volume on 18th Street, Knudson said the city prioritized finding a way to bypass the parking lot on 18th where traffic continues to get busier.
A previous user count done by the city shows that the two trails are heavily used and popular, averaging 12 to 17 users per hour. Additionally, there is an average of 725 cars traveling by the park entrance daily.
The connection, which would be a 0.16-mile paved trail crossing the railroad tracks and then traversing the edge of Kaplan’s Woods to connect with the 18th Street trail, would also favor requirements for regional designation by the Greater Minnesota Parks and Trails Commission. Tuma said this aligns with the city’s long-term goal to not only connect all its own trails, but to connect to other cities and create a regional trail system. According to Knudson, the state trails Owatonna hopes to connect with include the Prairie Wildflower Trail, which would make a connection from Faribault all the way down to Austin and Albert Lea, and the Stage Coach Trail that runs east to west.
“Land acquisition for state trails takes some time and it depends on DNR prioritization as well,” Knudson said.
Overall, both Tuma and Knudson said the grant is a big victory for the community.
“Trails are really a hot recreational leisure activity,” Tuma said. “We can never have enough trails.”
The new segment of trail will be called Kaplan’s Crossing.