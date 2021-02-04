An Owatonna man has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges in relation to a November shooting in Brooklyn Park, which wounded two people.
Cortinez Armoney Powell, 23, was charged in December in Hennepin County Court with two counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection to an incident that officials believe is tied to gang activity, according to court records. On Monday, Powell entered a not guilty plea for both charges.
A jury trial has been scheduled for March 22.
According to the criminal complaint, the Brooklyn Park Police Department was dispatched to a report of a shooting on Nov. 30, where they found a vehicle on the shoulder of County Road 81, just south of 694, riddled with bullet holes and two victims inside with multiple bullet wounds. The driver was shot in the right leg, right arm, left elbow and behind his right ear. The front seat passenger had bullet wounds to his head, arm, leg and back. A subsequent medical examination would reveal the front seat passenger had been struck nine times by the gunfire.
Two other passengers were in the back seat of the vehicle during the shooting, but were not wounded.
According to the police report, a search of the front seat passenger’s phone revealed he had communication with Powell on Nov. 29 that appeared to reference gang-related issues and the possibility of future gunfire. One victim gave a statement to law enforcement that they belonged to a criminal street gang called “TFS Label,” which sides with the “Highs” affiliation of the criminal street gangs in Minneapolis. According to the statements, they had been arguing with rival “Lows” gang affiliates over social media.
Working with the Minneapolis Police Department gang investigators, the investigators were able to narrow down suspects in the shooting to Powell and five other Lows affiliates. During a recorded, post-Miranda interview, one of the other suspects informed police that he, Powell and the other suspects followed the victim vehicle on the night in question and opened fire on it.
According to court documents, during a post-Miranda recorded interview with Powell, police records show Powell did not deny being present during the shooting and at one point comments, “I would rather just do my time.”
Powell remains in custody at the Hennepin County Jail. Bail without conditions is set at $1 million.
Powell has a previous 2015 felony conviction for first-degree aggravated robbery in Hennepin County.