There was only one word that organizers for the annual Day of Giving fundraisers could use to describe the weekend: amazing.
While the annual Day of Giving was turned upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic, postponing the Big Brothers Big Sisters Bowl for Kids’ Sake and forcing the St. Mary’s Night of Knights and Young Life Cake Auction online, the local community once again put its best forward by raising a collective total of more than $235,000 – funds that will directly impact Owatonna’s youth.
“Owatonna is amazing,” said Kristy McGrath, co-chair of the Night of Knights auction committee. “It is full of amazing supporters.”
While the last of the contributions are still being counted, McGrath said that the total brought in to Saturday night’s online auction for the St. Mary’s School is about $155,000. This includes the $62,500 brought in for the Spirit of the Knight, which will be used to help pay off a $112,000 building loan from when the school had to temporarily relocated to the Pillsbury Campus several years ago.
“We’ve made the decision to keep [the Spirit of the Knight] open through Saturday,” McGrath said. “This way it gives people who didn’t have a chance to attend the online auction an opportunity to still give.”
In another corner of the internet, the Young Life Cake Auction was able to bring in $80,690 through their online auction, just over its $80,000 goal.
“Beside myself is a good way to say it,” laughed Lindsay Thompson, the local Young Life area director. “Given the current circumstances of the world, we are just so grateful and thankful of how much support we have in the community for our ministry.”
Thompson said that she was nervous to go exclusively online for a few different reasons, one being the lack of ready-to-sell cakes that typically bring in $4,000. In fact, the Cake Auction was completely cake-less this year, but Thompson said it didn’t seem to matter to donors that the crucial item was missing from the annual event.
“I am surprised at how willing people were to continue to give,” Thompson said, adding that during the last organizational meeting prior to the auction it was heavily discussed that many people are currently facing financial hardships in relationship to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are so fortunate that our kids will be able to enjoy Young Life for a long time. The future of Young Life in Owatonna is bright.”
McGrath echoed Thompson’s comments on the surprising generosity of the community, noting that she was watching and cheering on the Young Life fundraiser throughout the weekend.
“It is truly a Day of Giving, and to see both our auctions do so well given this uncertain time we’re in is just amazing,” McGrath said. “To see the outpouring of support and donations coming in was truly remarkable. It is an incredibly situation that we’re living in, and we just want to thank the community, all the people that helped us get to this point, and to all the teachers who are out there pulling it together while trying to contend with distance learning. We are beyond grateful for all of you.”
Donations can still be made to the St. Mary’s Night of Knight’s Spirit of the Knight fundraiser by visiting one.bidpal.net/smsnok.