BLOOMING PRAIRIE — With only a couple days left to train, Turkey Day enthusiasts in Blooming Prairie are gearing up to raise money for the town’s youth club at the 8th annual Gobble Wobble Fun Run and Walk.
Same-day registration is still available for the Thanksgiving Day race, which will ramble around town Thursday morning prior to the afternoon’s festivities.
All proceeds from race registration go to benefit the Blooming Prairie Youth Club, which provides programming for local students aged kindergarten through 12th grade after school, during the summer, on snow days and holidays. According to organizer Stacy Salinas, the run typically brings in roughly $1,500 for the organization.
“A lot of the money that we raise goes toward programming and getting the right materials into the club to help them build those programs for the kids, so that they’re not just sitting there reading or doing homework,” explained Salinas, who helps host the event alongside a small group of other volunteers.
At the moment, Salinas added that the club is trying to implement a broader range of STEM-related activities, which stands for “science, technology, engineering and math.” She added that oftentimes materials for STEM programming have a higher associated cost, but that fundraising efforts have helped the group in recent years to get new computers for their clubhouse, take field trips to the 3M Innovation Center and more.
Alicia Ptacek, the club’s program coordinator, said she hoped adding more STEM materials and lesson planning into the classroom will help keep participants engaged year-to-year.
“We want to bring in more math and science experiments. We do a lot of crafts right now, but not so much [math and science] because we don’t have the materials,” she explained. “I think they’d have a lot more fun.”
During the race, Salinas said there will be a number of raffle prizes that participants can enter to win — many of which will help Thanksgiving hosts get ready for the afternoon ahead.
“We have coupons for hams. We have a couple hostess baskets with different activities for kids to do, paper plates and take-home containers,” she explained.
In addition to the main 5K race, participants can also sign their children up for the Widdle Wobble. The short course, traversing roughly four city blocks, is designed to get kids moving. After the race, Salinas added there will also be activities for tots to keep them entertained as family members run.
With a winter storm possibly rolling into Steele County later today, Salinas said her team of organizers would likely make a call on whether or not to cancel the race on Wednesday night, both notifying runners and posting updates to the event’s social media.
While the preregistration period for the Gobble Wobble has closed, anyone wishing to enter can sign up day-of starting at 7:15 a.m. at the Blooming Prairie Youth Club, located at 401 4th St. SE. Races will start at 8 a.m. Same-day registration is $30 for the 5K and free for the Widdle Wobble, and the winners of both courses will also receive prizes from the club.
For more information and to download a registration form, visit the “Gobble Wobble Fun Run” Facebook page.