OWATONNA — While local students enjoy their summer vacations, plenty of work still goes on at Owatonna Public Schools, including myriad construction projects.
That includes extensive work on the roof of Wilson Elementary, “probably the biggest roof project in six or seven years, and it’s one of the last roofs we’ll have to do for about” a decade, said Bob Olson, the district’s director of facilities. The district is completing a cycle of roof work, and only one remains: Washington Elementary’s roof, scheduled for next summer.
The work on Wilson’s roof is on the school’s addition that was built in the late 1990s, as “roofs are normally about 20 years,” Olson said.
The project, scheduled to be completed by the time students return to classes, was put out for bids, with Interstate Roofing the lowest bid, and the effort will cost roughly $700,000.
At McKinley Elementary, “the gym needs a new coat of paint inside and some new sound panels,” he said. The sound panels may not be installed until mid-October, because “it takes a long time to manufacture and (transport) them.”
McKinley Elementary moved to a new site, the former Willow Creek Intermediate Schools, which was substantially remodeled to become a K-5 building, in 2017, and “the improvements in the gym area (will) replicate the improvements to the building,” said Justin Kiel, McKinley’s principal. “It now completes our building, making the gymnasium an improved learning space,” and “the new sound panels will improve the volume and sound in this shared instructional space.”
McKinley has plenty of “green space” but little blacktop, so the district is going to blacktop an area that has been filled with woodchips, Olson said. Basketball hoops and other equipment will be added to that space.
The basketball hoops will provide “another space for our learners during outside time,” Kiel said. “Prior to the blacktop addition, students had to cross the bus lane to get to our basketball hoops, (but), now, students can enjoy this feature in a location that is more central to the playground area, hence, improving safety.”
Lincoln Elementary is adding a canopy to the building to make the entrance “more identifiable,” Olson said. Because the school’s entrance is around a corner, “it’s hard to tell where it is,” but the canopy will make “it more noticeable.”
In addition, children waiting for transportation can gather under the canopy, he said. “Lincoln has been asking for this for quite a few years,” and the district is using money from the $78 million bond passed by voters in November of 2015 for the project, which is slated to be completed prior to the start of this school year.
“Those are the big projects, but there’s also the stuff we do every summer,” Olson said. “We’re cleaning all the schools and painting areas that need it.”