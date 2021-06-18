What is GEM Days?
That’s the question that has been circulating throughout the community over the last month as rumblings of a “new and improved” Crazy Days have been circulating the streets. This time the rumors are true, and the Owatonna Business Partnership is excited to spread the news.
“We’ll celebrate our historic buildings and our beautiful parks and trails. We’ll celebrate our history, our legends and our entrepreneurial spirit,” said Cindy Stelter, owner of Central Park Framing in downtown Owatonna and member of OBP, as she quoted the mission of GEM Days. “We’ll celebrate our art and music and our attractions and entertainment. We’ll celebrate our businesses, our services and our schools.”
“And above all, we’ll celebrate our citizens who are GEMS,” she continued. “One and all!”
Replacing the Crazy Days sales event in downtown Owatonna, Stelter said GEM Days in July will be an outside-the-box event that celebrates every part of the Owatonna community. The event will primarily take place from July 22-24 with sidewalk sales, live music, food trucks, an outdoor movie, tournaments, parades, tours, contests and much more. To kick off the week, there will be a free skate event on Sunday, July 18 at the Four Seasons Centre – the last day of ice on the rinks. Finishing the event will be a special day at River Springs Water Park on Sunday, July 25, which Stelter said is still being organized.
“We will cool off with a Sunday skate and then cool off again with a Sunday swim to cap off both ends of GEM Days,” she said.
The idea behind the new kind of summer sales event began with wanting something that celebrates all things great about Owatonna, said Stelter. Because in the past Owatonna has been considered the “jewel on the prairie” – largely thanks to the historic Louis H. Sullivan National Farmers’ Bank downtown, now occupied by Wells Fargo – Stelter said the name “GEM” just made sense.
“We have many great things we are known for so we were looking for one thing that would encompass that all,” she said. “With GEM Days we are inviting people to come celebrate the treasures that surround us.”
The main days of the event, Thursday through Saturday, will each have a theme in the downtown district. Thursday will be “Community Day” and will include a performance by the Community Band in Central Park and appearances by local elected officials. Friday has been dubbed “Family Day” and will include a kiddie parade, crazy hair contest, and a variety of games and activities provided by the United Way of Steele County. The night will end with a movie in the park. Saturday is “Market Day,” kicking off with the Farmer’s Market and including more live music and tournaments in the park.
“The whole premise of GEM Days is to have a big community celebration that we can continue to grow into,” Stelter said. “It’s just a fun way to get to see and know and use all the great thing we have here in Owatonna.”
Those interested in being a food or merchant vendor during GEM Days have until Monday, June 21 to submit their application via GEMDays.org to be listed on posters, banners and other print outs. Vendors who apply after Monday will still be included on the online information.