A colorful array of blooming flowers and vining vegetables will be on full display this Sunday.
Owatonna Arts Center hosts its annual Secret Garden Tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 19. Upon arrival at the center, attendees will get a list of participating gardens located within the city limits. They can then explore each garden on the self-guided tour.
Owatonna Arts Center Artistic Director Silvan Durben says the tour provides a much needed break from the chaos of the coronavirus over the last few months. The event allows people to follow social distancing restrictions while enjoying the outdoors.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity for individuals to get out,” Durben said. “I think we all need our souls refreshed, because we’ve all been concerned about COVID and self-isolating and social distancing.”
Durben admits that COVID-19 has made finding gardens this year more of a challenge.
Tour tickets may be purchased at Kottke Jewelers or the Owatonna Arts Center ahead of time for $12. Tickets may also be purchased at the center the day of the event for $15. Durben asks that attendees wear a mask during these relatively close interactions.
A volunteer will be stationed at each participating location and will check off the corresponding garden on the traveler’s ticket.
“Each of the gardens are all wonderful,” Durben said.
Linda Jewison’s garden is one of the five gardens on the tour this year. A walk around her garden reveals years of experience. A variety of vegetables, flowers and herbs, including radishes, cabbage, cauliflower, kale, spinach, raspberries, marigolds and basil among many other botanicals, can be found in Jewison’s raised garden beds.
“The deer have plenty to eat and so do I,” Jewison said. Within two days of planting some budding flowers, she noticed the deer had chewed them off. Woodchucks have also helped themselves to Jewison’s garden. It’s been a challenge to keep these pests away.
“I’m constantly looking for things that the deer won’t eat,” Jewison said. She notes that she has seen up to five or six deer a day.
Her garden also features garden ornaments, bird houses and other decor.
Jewison is not new to the gardening scene, she says she was a farm girl and that her previous garden was featured on the tour years ago.
“I really have fun and I do it all myself,” Jewison said about her garden. Picking and eating what she grows is her favorite part of the process.