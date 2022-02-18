...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow showers expected. Total snow accumulations of up to
one inch. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. Considerable reduced
visibilities in the snow showers where brief whiteout
conditions are possible.
* WHERE...Waseca, Steele, Martin, Faribault and Freeborn
Counties.
* WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Snow showers or snow squalls may accompany a cold
front this afternoon before the strongest winds arrive.
Temperatures will crash from the 30s to the teens by the late
afternoon, which may result in a flash freeze.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected. Some blowing snow is also possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southwest and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers or snow squalls may accompany
a cold front mid morning to mid afternoon before the strongest
winds arrive. Areas of blowing snow may significantly reduce
visibility at times. In addition, temperatures will crash from
the 30s to the teens in the afternoon, which may result in a
flash freeze.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn died Thursday night at the age of 59 after a three-year battle with kidney cancer. He represented Minnesota's First District since he was first elected in 2018. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
U.S. Representative Jim Hagedorn died Thursday night. He was 59.
Hagedorn represents Minnesota's First Congressional District. He had been battling kidney cancer for more than three years.
Hagedorn was first elected to the House in 2018, filling the vacancy that had been left by now-Gov. Tim Walz, and defeating DFL-candidate Dan Feehan. This was his fourth attempt at being elected, coming from a background as a former Treasury Department official and the son of former congressman Tom Hagedorn.
Hagedorn secured a second election win in 2020, once again beating out Feehan, finishing ahead by 3 percentage points.
Hagedorn was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer in 2019, and had been open about receiving treatment at Mayo Clinic in Rochester.
According to a statement released by Friends of Hagedorn, Hagedorn died Thursday night surrounded by his wife — former Minnesota GOP chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan — extended family and friends.
This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.