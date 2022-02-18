U.S. Representative Jim Hagedorn died Thursday night. He was 59.

U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn died Thursday night at the age of 59 after a three-year battle with kidney cancer. He represented Minnesota's First District since he was first elected in 2018. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Hagedorn represents Minnesota's First Congressional District. He had been battling kidney cancer for more than three years. 

Hagedorn was first elected to the House in 2018, filling the vacancy that had been left by now-Gov. Tim Walz, and defeating DFL-candidate Dan Feehan. This was his fourth attempt at being elected, coming from a background as a former Treasury Department official and the son of former congressman Tom Hagedorn.

Hagedorn secured a second election win in 2020, once again beating out Feehan, finishing ahead by 3 percentage points. 

Hagedorn was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer in 2019, and had been open about receiving treatment at Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

According to a statement released by Friends of Hagedorn, Hagedorn died Thursday night surrounded by his wife — former Minnesota GOP chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan — extended family and friends. 

