The Rice County Attorney's Office has charged Bidong Pock Tut, of Faribault, with providing heroin cut with an even stronger drug to a man who overdosed on the combination.
The victim, who was not named in court records, was reportedly found in his bedroom Thursday by family members "slumped over in a chair, turning blue." Police investigators reportedly found items consistent with heroin use — a piece of tin foil with black reside, a hollowed pen with a tar like residue and a lighter — near where the victim was found.
Emergency responders administered several doses of the anti-opioid naloxone, stabilizing the victim, who was taken to the hospital. Officers believe the heroin used by the victim contained fentanyl, a narcotic 50 times stronger than heroin typically prescribed to cancer patients for break-through pain.
Investigators say the victim told them that Tut, 20, brought him to apartments in Owatonna to purchase heroin and that he waited in Tut's SUV while Tut went into the apartment to make the purchase. After the men returned to Faribault the victim reportedly smoked the heroin, leading to his overdose. The victim allegedly provided police with social media messages as evidence of Tut's involvement in the purchase.
Tut, who arrested Friday, reported told investigators that he and the victim had been together three days prior and that “heroin was (then) brought back" from Owatonna for the victim.
It's the eighth overdose in Faribault this year, according to Police Chief Andy Bohlen. One of the eight was fatal. In June, Northfield Police Department Specialist Laura Kraskey reported that police there had so far responded to seven overdoses in 2020, more than the six they responded to in 2019. In 2018, police were called to four, and in 2017, two.
Since May, Rice County Sheriff's deputies have responded to two overdoses in the rural parts of the county.
Bohlen conceded that there may well be additional non-fatal overdoses local law enforcement aren't aware of due to the availability of naloxone at area pharmacies.
Judge Jeffrey Johnson set bail for Tut Monday at $20,000 with no conditions. His next appearance is set for Sept. 2.