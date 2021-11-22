Adam John Techau, 37, of Owatonna, was charged Oct. 28 in Rice County District Court with a pair of drug crimes, including one for selling simulated methamphetamine to a police informant. According to a criminal complaint, an informant contacted agents with South Central Drug Investigations Unit, saying they could purchase a quarter ounce of meth from Techau, and that Techau wanted to meet in Faribault. One agent went to the location with the informant and was provided the suspected drugs. Agents allegedly noticed the drugs appeared “too uniform in shape and size to be methamphetamine” and that an outer bag containing a white powder residue on it tested positive for meth, but an inner bag did not.
Techau has two felony drug convictions in Steele County and one in LeSueur County for drug possession, including one in 2017 in which he was placed on five years probation. He’s also been convicted of felony domestic assault and third-degree assault after hitting another man across the side of the head with a crescent wrench during a January 2010 brawl at a home in Waseca.