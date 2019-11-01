OWATONNA — The Owatonna VFW is hosting its annual craft and bake sale today, Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., as part of a number of bazaars happening throughout the region this weekend and next.
The sale features nearly 30 vendors selling a number of handmade arts and crafts — including embroidered sweatshirts, handmade baby clothes, jewelry and more — as well as baked goods by VFW Auxiliary members. Proceeds from rental space and donations will be used to fund the VFW’s “Visits to Vets” program.
According to Auxiliary Chairperson Stacy Burton, members visit all veterans living in area care facilities — totaling roughly 90 vets at 15 different locations throughout Steele County. Visits happen four times a year, once every season, and members bring gifts along — everything from handmade blankets to hygiene products.
In addition to crafts and baked goods, the sale will also feature homemade cinnamon and caramel rolls in the morning, followed by soup and salad for lunch. The VFW is located at 135 Oakdale St.