Regular customers at Harlands Tire & Auto in Owatonna may be surprised in the coming weeks as that name is removed and replaced with another one: TGK Automotive of Owatonna.
Mike Hoeppner, the auto repair shop’s new owner as of July 26, wants to reassure Harlands customers that, although a new name is going on the building, not much else is going to change.
“We wanted to make sure everything was as consistent as possible … for the business and for the customer,” Hoeppner said. “We wanted to continue the legacy of Harlands.”
Because Harlands customers' records came with the purchase, all warranties will be on file — and honored — by TGK.
Despite that continuity, though, Hoeppner is planning on a few changes. These include a remodeling of the front showroom, as well as some minor repairs and refurbishments of asphalt and shingles around the property. The auto repair shop will also start doing digital inspections on vehicles, in which technicians send pictures of problematic car parts to the customer. A photograph of a customer’s dirty air filter, for example, can be photographed and sent to them via text or email as part of the inspection report.
“That’s one of the neat things that I think not a lot of shops do, and customers really like it,” Hoeppner said.
Though TGK Automotive has 17 locations across Minnesota, Hoeppner said that the system of ownership and operation that TGK has for their stores makes each location feel more independent. In the case of the new Owatonna location, Harlands was actually bought by another TGK employee named Troy De Luca. As a licensee, De Luca is charged with finding potential locations and purchasing them, after which he finds a partner like Hoeppner to run the shop.
“I worked for a big company before, and we were part of a big company across the United States — that, in my opinion, is a chain,” Hoeppner said. “This is more of a small feel for me.”
Having lived in Mankato and Eagle Lake for 15 years, Hoeppner, who now lives in Prior Lake, said that he much prefers smaller towns to cities. He likes the tight-knit communities they foster.
Though only on his first month at the new location, Hoeppner expressed optimism about the employees. Part of this was based on the unusually low turnover among the shop's personnel.
It’s really unique, he said, to find an auto repair shop with a 21-year-old that’s been there for five years, as is the case at TGK. One of his technicians, Chris Zak, has been there since 1991. The shop’s newest employee has been there for two years.
“I think that goes with how the Larsons treated their people, and the Harlands, too,” Hoeppner said.
He also noted how quickly employees are learning TGK’s systems and practices, such as snapping pictures for inspection reports.
Hoeppner was impressed, too, by the willingness of lead technician, Noah Bartlet, to do the more routine work of tires and oil changes.
“A lot of times lead technicians, they want to do the heavy work, they want to do engine, transmission … it’s kind of boring, it’s not something that they normally enjoy doing,” Hoeppner said. “But he takes a lot of pride in it. He likes doing his cars start to finish.”
“I’ve been doing this for 30 years,” Hoeppner said, “and I can say with confidence that this is probably the best crew I’ve worked with as a group.”
Another one of the great things about getting started at the new location, for Hoeppner, has nothing to do with the work of auto repair itself, but just getting to know the people of Owatonna.
“The draw to me was not necessarily becoming a partner, but becoming a partner in this community that I feel like I’m aligned with based on my history,” he said. “So far, everybody’s just been great.”