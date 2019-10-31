How do I…
…register to vote?
The window for early registration is closed; all remaining voters must register at the polls when they go to vote. Those voting early at the Steele County Auditor’s Office can also sign up on site.
To register, bring a valid driver’s license. If you do not have a current license, bring an expired one and an official bill that is due within 60 days.
…vote early?
The Steele County Auditor’s Office will be open for early voting today and Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They will also have special hours this Saturday, Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The office is located on the first floor of the Steele County Administration Center at 630 Florence Ave.
…vote from home?
Residents who may have difficulty getting to the polls are still able to vote. Although the window for absentee voting by mail has passed — while people are still able to request an absentee ballot, it may not travel through the mail in time for Election Day — residents in a shelter, assisted living or health care facility are still able to vote from home through use of a delivery agent.
This agent can be anyone of voting age, selected by the voter to pick up their sealed ballot, bring it to them and then return it to the auditor’s office or polling station. For more information, and to register for this service, visit www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/other-ways-to-vote/have-an-agent-pick-up-your-ballot-agent-delivery.
For questions or additional information, contact the Steele County Auditor’s Office at 507-444-7410 or auditor@co.steele.mn.us.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OWATONNA — The countdown to the Owatonna Public Schools building bond referendum is nearly over, with Election Day this Tuesday and additional early voting hours at the Steele County Auditor’s Office available over the weekend.
District residents will be voting on two separate questions. First, they will be approving or denying a $104 million bond to finance construction of a new high school, which would be built near the intersection of highways 14 and 218 at the south end of town.
Second, voters will also be either approving or denying an $8 million bond that would fund renovations at the current high school, transforming it into a district center. Passage of the second ballot question is contingent upon approval of the first. If residents sign off on construction of the new school but not renovation of the old, the district said much of the current facility would likely be demolished.
If approved, the new Owatonna High School would be built on 88 acres of land provided by Federated Insurance, who has also agreed to donate $20 million if the project moves forward. Wenger Corporation has agreed to donate $2 million in equipment and materials, while Viracon has agreed to provide architectural glass at cost.
Although each company is entitled to naming rights given that their one-time donations total over $500,000 — a threshold codified in a district policy passed last spring — Superintendent Jeff Elstad said no one has requested them. He noted that the district has no intention of calling the proposed facility anything other than Owatonna High School, although certain rooms or portions of the school could possibly be used to commemorate donors.
When selecting the site for the proposal, Owatonna Public Schools collaborated with city, county and private engineers to evaluate three main options. The two sites not selected were both on the north end of town, and Owatonna’s Community Development Director Troy Klecker noted that both would have necessitated new roads or utility lines.
After deciding on the current location, the district received pushback from some residents who raised concerns over historic flooding in the area. Although Klecker did note the narrow floodplain that runs through the southeast end of the property, he said the surrounding area will be used for practice fields and other green space.
Klecker also noted that storm water management improvements made to the area nearly a decade ago had helped improve drainage.
If both ballot questions were approved, it would mean a $17.59 monthly tax increase for district residents in a $175,000, median value home.
“If a taxpayer’s home value were to stay at $175,000 for the entire 25-year bond period, the increase would be $17.59 per month for all 25 years of the bond. However, if the assessed value of a property were to decrease or increase over this 25-year period, the property tax statement would be adjusted accordingly by the county auditor,” Amanda Heilman, the district’s Director of Finance and Operations, explained in an email.
Agricultural landowners would face a larger financial burden, as they would be getting taxed on their entire acreage. However, a recent statewide farm tax credit has increased the school building bond subsidy for farmers. Currently set at a 40% subsidy, the new measure — passed in the Legislature just after the previous bond referendum failed in May — will slowly ramp this number up to 70% by 2023.
In 2021, when residents would start getting taxed on the new building bonds, the subsidy would be at 55%.
As of Thursday, just over 2,000 district residents had already voted on the referendum, according to the county auditor’s office.
“I would assume as of maybe a week or 10 days ago, we were just a little bit ahead of where we were for the same time in May,” Elstad said of the turnout. “The thing I reiterate is that we want people to go out and vote, and make sure that people collect the facts before they go out and vote.”
Ahead of Election Day, early voting will be available at the Steele County Auditor’s Office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Monday, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. The office is located on the first floor of the Steele County Administration Center at 630 Florence Ave.
While the window to request and mail in an absentee ballot has unofficially closed due to lack of turnaround time, residents in a shelter, health care or assisted living facility can still vote from home by having an agent deliver a ballot to them.
An agent must be 18 years or older and have a pre-existing relationship with the person voting. For more information, and to register for this service, visit www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/other-ways-to-vote/have-an-agent-pick-up-your-ballot-agent-delivery.
Contact the Steele County Auditor’s Office with any voting-related questions at 507-444-7410 or auditor@co.steele.mn.us. On Election Day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. See the front page for a full list of precincts and polling locations.