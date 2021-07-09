Traffic patterns for a construction project on West Bridge Street will change starting Monday.
Weather permitting, the southbound I-35 ramps at West Bridge Street will be closed. The intersection of West Bridge Street and Park Drive will also remain closed. Both directions of traffic on West Bridge Street between Park Drive and the southbound I-35 ramps will remain closed and traffic will continue to be routed around the work area via. I-35, Hoffman Road and 24th Avenue.
The southbound I-35 ramp intersection is expected to reopen within 10 calendar days (July 22) while the Park Drive intersection is anticipated to be re-opened to traffic within 30 days, during this time access to Fleet Farm will be available via the west entrance.
Construction on West Bridge Street is anticipated to continue throughout the summer with traffic control changes occurring as work progresses. All work will be substantially complete no later than Oct. 30.
All dates are subject to change due to weather or other factors. The city of Owatonna advises motorists to drive with caution and slow down through work zones for their safety and for the safety of the construction crews.
For updates on this or other city of Owatonna construction projects, visit: bit.ly/3k1FOyh.